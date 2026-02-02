Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of nine counties on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of nine counties on Tuesday, February 3.

In a notice issued on Monday, February 2, the company said the outages are necessary to facilitate maintenance works.

In Uasin Gishu County, power will be interrupted between 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. in Sergoit, Kaplamai, Chepkoilel Secondary School area and Tugen Estate, including surrounding customers.

In Nandi County, electricity supply will be cut in Cheribisi and surrounding areas from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

Similar interruptions will affect Aldai, including Koyo Tea Factory and Ndurio Market, during the same period, while Belekenya and adjacent areas will experience an outage between 10.00 a.m. and 12.00 noon.

In Kisumu County, outages are scheduled from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Farm Engineering, Royal Switz Hotel area, Riat Bukna, Bukna Bance Park Kapok and the Kiboswa Safaricom Booster, alongside neighbouring customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Vihiga County, electricity supply will be interrupted between 9.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. in Igunga, Haluombove, Vyalo Gold Mine, Ilungu, Bunyore TTC, Esirulo Market, Kilingili Market, Munjiti, parts of Musoli, Ikonjero, Mwihila Hospital, Misngo Hills and the Safaricom Booster, including adjacent areas.

Homa Bay County will be without power from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m., affecting Nyaola, Kandiege, Ngula, Kodula Bala, Opujo, Kajimo, Okiki Amayo, Masogo, Adhiro, Ouru, Kanyamfwa, Kotonje, Alum Beach and Ajigo, as well as surrounding locations.

In the Mt. Kenya region, outages will occur in Nyeri County between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m., affecting areas around Goldmine Crusher, Milimani Crusher, Kirinyaga Construction Crusher, Roben Aberdare Crusher, Perosa Crusher and Mwangi Mugeci, including nearby customers.

In Kirinyaga County, power interruptions are scheduled from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Rukanga, Riandira, Magunas Godown, Kwa-V, Thanju, Rainsun Nuts, HCDA, Rapid Camp, Resort Village and Jungaleman, alongside adjacent areas.

In Embu County, electricity supply will be cut between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in Kanyonga, Ngecha, Makima, Kamwea, Mbondoni Safaricom area, Mbondoni Market, Unguni, Kathuyani, Ndunguni, Mwanyani, Urua, Mburutani, Kitololoni, Mwanjo, Ndune and Mulukusi, affecting neighbouring customers.

At the Coast, parts of Kilifi County, including Watamu, Blue Moon and Dabaso Sita, will experience power outages from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.