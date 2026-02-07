Editor's Review The Directorate of Immigration Services has addressed concerns raised by passport applicants over the unavailability of passport booklets on eCitizen.

The Directorate of Immigration Services has addressed concerns raised by passport applicants over the unavailability of passport booklets on the eCitizen platform.

In a statement on Friday, February 6, the agency acknowledged complaints from applicants who have been unable to proceed with their passport applications due to missing booklet options on the system.

As such, the directorate assured the public that measures are in place to prevent delays in processing applications.

"Directorate of Immigration Services is apprised of concerns raised by passport applicants on the unavailability of A and B Series booklets in the eCitizen application portal.

"The Directorate has put in place measures to ensure that all passport applications are processed in a timely manner without causing any inconvenience to the applicants," the statement read.

Immigration officials further reassured Kenyans that resolving the issue remains a priority, reiterating the department’s mandate to support travel and service delivery.

"We reaffirm our commitment to facilitate travel in line with our mandate as we make efforts to ensure that all series are available. We appreciate your patience as we work on resolving the issue," the statement concluded.

File image of the Kenyan passport

Elsewhere, this comes a day after the State Department for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs raised concerns over the growing number of Kenyans falling victim to visa and job-related fraud linked to Oman, following a meeting between Kenyan and Omani officials.

The meeting, held on Thursday, February 5, brought together Deputy Director General Amb. Lindsay Kiptiness and Amb. Nasra Salim Mohamed Al-Hashmi, the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Kenya.

The officials addressed the plight of Kenyans who travelled to Oman expecting employment but later found themselves stranded after being misled by recruitment agents operating in Kenya.

The issue was flagged as a serious labour and migration concern requiring urgent attention.

"The meeting noted with concern the situation of several Kenyan nationals stranded in Oman and currently sheltering at the Kenya Embassy, having been defrauded by unscrupulous employment agents in Kenya on false promises of jobs in Oman," the department said.

The Omani side clarified the country’s visa policy, stressing that some Kenyans had been misinformed about the legality of travelling to Oman on tourist visas to seek work.

As such, Ambassador Al-Hashmi issued a warning and outlined the proper procedures for employment applications.

"The Omani Ambassador clarified that Oman does not issue tourist visas to Kenyans for employment purposes and advised that job applications should be pursued strictly through official and approved channels," the department added.