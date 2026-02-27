Editor's Review Nyongo'o asked or unity and mutual respect within the party ranks.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o has expressed displeasure over the wrangles within ODM that have left the party in disunity.

Speaking on Friday, February 28, Nyong'o called for unity of the party and asked the disputing factions to exercise restrain expecially in the face of conflict.

He further urged party members to defend the core values of ODM and live by its principles.

"As a founding member of ODM & the Party's pioneer Secretary General, policies and principles custodian, I urge for unity and mutual respect within the party ranks.

"The party leadership and members have to remain steadfast in our core values of democracy, inclusivity and social justice for the people," Nyong'o stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of Governor Anyang' Nyong'o addressing a crowd. The Kisumu Governor's counsel came amid escalated wrangles that left ODM split into two: Linda Mwananchi and Linda Ground.

Earlier, ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga insisted that the party was united, but reiterated that the party would not allow dissenters to destroy the party.

Oburu disclosed that the party should speak in one voice and that the voice of the minority dissenters would always be overpowered by the majority.

The Siaya Senator lauded the disciplinary action taken against Sifuna that saw him stripped of the SG role and Catherine Omanyo installed in an acting capacity.

He stated that nobody would arm-twist the Orange Party to follow their individual stand.

"ODM is a national party in Kenya, and there are very many parties. You can opt to go to one of them, but if you want to remain in ODM, you must play by the rules of the party," Oburu stated.

At the centre of the division within the party is President William Ruto. The decision on whether the Party will work with Ruto in 2027 is causing a rift in the party.

There is also contention on the legitimacy of Oburu's appointment as the party leader following the death of former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga.