The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) has issued an update concerning a viral video that captured former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua purchasing medicine at a pharmacy.

In a statement on Friday, February 27, the pharmaceutical body said preliminary investigations revealed that the individual in question is not registered under its membership.

"Following preliminary verification, PSK confirms that the individual featured in the circulating footage is not a licensed Pharmacist and is not a member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya," the statement read.

As such, PSK urged Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) to step in and ensure that the outlet involved complies with all statutory and professional requirements.

"We call upon the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) to investigate the matter thoroughly, verify compliance of the outlet with licensing requirements, and reinforce patient safety standards across all pharmacy premises," the statement added.





On Thursday, February 26, PSK said capturing footage of patients in such settings without their approval undermines healthcare ethics and confidentiality.

"The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) wishes to state clearly and unequivocally that recording any client within a pharmacy setting without consent constitutes a serious breach of privacy and healthcare confidentiality," the statement read.

PSK noted that pharmacies are not ordinary retail spaces but healthcare environments where clients are entitled to respect and protection of their personal information.

"Pharmacies are healthcare environments, and every individual seeking medicines or professional advice is entitled to dignity, discretion, and protection of their personal health information," the statement added.

The body also defended the professionalism and training of pharmacists, explaining the standards they are expected to uphold in their practice.

"Pharmacists undergo advanced university training in pharmacology, therapeutics, clinical decision-making, and patient safety. Upon qualification, pharmacists take a professional oath committing to place patient welfare first, uphold confidentiality, promote the safe and rational use of medicines, and practice with integrity and accountability at all times," the statement noted.

PSK noted that it is still establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether licensed professionals were involved at the outlet captured in the video.

"At this stage, it is not yet clear which licensed professionals were present at the outlet in question. PSK is undertaking due diligence to verify the identity and licensing status of the outlet and the professionals involved so that appropriate regulatory steps may be taken if necessary," the statement continued.

The society reaffirmed to the public that regardless of their public standing, they are entitled to confidential healthcare services.

"Regardless of public profile or status, every Kenyan has the right to confidential healthcare. We therefore extend our regret over the apparent breach of privacy that has occurred," the statement concluded.