People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua, on Friday, February 27, downplayed the UDA's clean sweep in the recently concluded by-elections.

Speaking during a United Alternative Government rally in Naivasha, Karua stated that a victory in the by-elections did not guarantee a win in the 2027 General Election.

She alleged that President William Ruto, who also doubles as the UDA party leader, rigged the elections in favour of the ruling party.

The firebrand leader vowed to send Ruto packing in the presidential contest slated for August next year.

"You can steal the by-election, but you will not rig the general election. We know your ways, and we will floor you in the general elections, " Karua stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY PLP Party Leader Martha Karua addressing residents of Naivasha on February 27, 2026.



The PLP leader reaffirmed that the United Alternative Government leaders would settle on one presidential candidate and rally behind him or her.

Karua maintained that the redemption of Kenya required a complete overhaul of the UDA system, and pushed for the United Opposition to unseat all leaders elected under the Wheelbarrow party.

"We will choose one flagbearer in the Opposition, but we will also ensure that we have a candidate in all the other elective positions," she reiterated.

On his part, former Attorney General Justin Muturi insisted that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) must cancel its contract with Smartmatic.

The United opposition urged the youth to turn up in numbers and register as voters during IEBC's mass registration exercise in March.

UDA clinched four seats in the by-elections held in Isiolo South Constituency, West Kabras Ward, Muminji and Evuroe Wards.

Ruto personally congratulated the elected leaders and the people for showing confidence in the UDA party.