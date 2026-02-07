Editor's Review The 2027 election process in Kenya is shaping up to be closely contested, with party primaries expected to feature intense competition nationwide.

The 2027 election process in Kenya is shaping up to be closely contested, with party primaries expected to feature intense competition nationwide.

Within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), several high-profile leaders and seasoned politicians have publicly expressed interest in key nominations, positioning themselves for competitive races that will determine who represents the party in the general election.

Among those who registered on the UDA aspirant forum is Evans Kidero, the former Nairobi governor who contested the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat in 2022 but lost to Gladys Wanga.

It remains unclear whether Kidero will pursue Homa Bay again or return to Nairobi politics. A Homa Bay bid would set up a rematch against Wanga, while a Nairobi contest would see him challenge incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja, who is serving his first term under UDA, creating another high-stakes primary in the capital.

Kidero and other UDA party aspirants.



In Gatundu South, Moses Kuria, a former Cabinet Secretary, has confirmed his intention to vie for the Member of Parliament seat on a UDA ticket. The seat is currently held by Gabriel Kagombe, who was elected on a UDA ticket in 2022.

Kuria’s bid introduces internal competition within the party as he seeks to regain the constituency, setting up a potentially high-profile primary contest.

Moses Kuria and DP Kithure Kindiki.

Joshua Kutuny is pursuing the Cherang’any parliamentary seat under UDA. Kutuny previously held the seat but lost in 2022 to Patrick Barasa Simiyu of DAP-K.

Cherang’any is considered a UDA stronghold, and Kutuny’s registration signals an attempt to reclaim it, which could lead to a contested primary and a competitive general election.

File image of Joshua Kutuny.

In Baringo County, former Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui is eyeing the governorship. The current governor is serving a second term, meaning the seat will be open for a new entrant, ensuring a competitive nomination process within UDA.

Ex-CS Simon Chelugui at the UDA aspirants meeting.

Jaymo Ule Msee has declared interest in the Nairobi Senate seat. The current senator is Edwin Sifuna of ODM, elected in 2022. If Msee secures the UDA ticket, he could face Sifuna in a competitive general election. Additional candidates are expected to emerge as the nomination period approaches, increasing the stakes for the senatorial race.

Jaymo Ule Msee and MC Jessy at the UDA aspirants meeting.

In Kakamega County, Ayub Savula, the current Deputy Governor, has declared his bid for the governorship. His candidacy means he would be seeking to unseat his current boss. Senator Bonny Khalwale, elected on a UDA ticket, is also reportedly interested in the position, though it is unclear whether he will seek the UDA nomination, having previously been stripped of the majority whip position in the Senate.

Kakamega deputy governor Ayub Savula at the UDA aspirants meeting.

Chris Wamalwa is targeting the Trans-Nzoia gubernatorial seat. The position is currently held by George Natembeya. Reports indicate that former Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha is also interested in the seat, with the possibility of additional candidates joining the race closer to the elections, creating a competitive field for the UDA nomination.

Chris Wamalwa at UDA aspirants meeting.

Granton Samboja, the former governor of Taita-Taveta County, has declared his intention to contest the county governorship under UDA. Samboja’s candidacy adds another competitive race in the coastal region, where the county’s leadership has significant local and national implications.

File image of former Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja.

Isaac Ruto, a former Bomet Governor, is also reportedly seeking the governorship of Bomet County. His re-entry into county politics introduces a high-profile contest in the region, where he previously held office and retains substantial influence.

Isaac Ruto and other leaders at the UDA aspirants meeting.

These developments show that UDA’s nomination landscape for 2027 is already taking shape, with aspirants targeting both parliamentary and county leadership positions. The mix of former office holders, current deputies, and influential regional leaders seeking party endorsements underscores the competitive nature of UDA’s primaries.