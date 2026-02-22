Editor's Review The DCI has condemned the lynching of a man during a political rally in Mbale Town, Vihiga County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has condemned the lynching of a man during a political rally in Mbale Town, Vihiga County.

In a statement on Sunday, February 22, the DCI said the incident occurred on Saturday, February 21, at around noon during a gathering linked to the Linda Mwananchi rally.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) strongly condemns the tragic incident of mob injustice that occurred on February 21, 2026, at approximately 12:00 PM, resulting in the death of George Olande Otobe, aka Omundu, during a political rally in Mbale Town, Vihiga County," the statement read.

According to investigators, the violence erupted after an altercation between the deceased and another individual during the rally.

"Preliminary investigations have established that Otobe allegedly stabbed Hussein Hassan in the head after an altercation, provoking bystanders to retaliate against Otobe, which ultimately resulted in his death. A knife was recovered from the scene, and Otobe's body was transported to Vihiga County Referral Hospital mortuary, pending a postmortem examination," the statement added.

The DCI said a postmortem was carried out to determine the exact cause of death and outlined what followed after the examination.

"A postmortem examination was conducted today, and the cause of death was established as multiple severe head injuries consistent with mob violence. Following the examination, the body was transferred to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) Hospital Mortuary for preservation," the statement continued.

Authorities also provided details about the deceased’s identity and occupation based on documents recovered.

"Identification documents indicate that Otobe is a resident of Kisumu County and worked as a boda boda rider," the statement further read.

The agency further clarified that the incident occurred near the Linda Mwananchi rally and cited constitutional provisions governing public assemblies.

"This tragic event unfolded in the vicinity of the Linda Mwananchi rally that was held in Kakamega on the same day. While the Constitution of Kenya guarantees every person the right, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket, and to present petitions to public authorities under Article 37, this right is explicitly conditioned on participants remaining peaceful and unarmed," the statement noted.

Reaffirming this position, the DCI emphasised that the right to assemble must be exercised within the law.

Investigators also raised concerns about the alleged conduct of rally organisers, saying preliminary findings point to serious breaches of constitutional requirements.

"The DCI reiterates that although citizens have the right of assembly, they can only exercise it peaceably and unarmed, as clearly provided in the Constitution.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that organisers of the Linda Mwananchi rally had armed their supporters, contrary to the constitutional requirement and principles of peaceful assembly. The DCI firmly insists that organisers of all political rallies and public gatherings must ensure their supporters remain unarmed and conduct proceedings in a peaceful manner to prevent escalation into violence. Failure to uphold this obligation contributes to breaches of public order and endangers lives," the statement noted.

File image of a police vehicle

The DCI assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that anyone found responsible will face legal consequences.

"Investigations into this incident have commenced in earnest, and all those found culpable, whether for the mob injustice or any related offences, including arming supporters, will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law. No one is above the law, and the DCI remains committed to upholding justice, maintaining public safety, and protecting the rights of all Kenyans," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the DCI, issued a statement addressing viral videos allegedly recorded and circulated by a suspected Russian TikToker involving Kenyan women.

In an update on Tuesday, February 17, the agency raised alarm over serious privacy violations and possible criminal conduct linked to the non-consensual recording and sharing of intimate content online.

The investigative agency said the reported actions amount to grave breaches of constitutional rights and personal dignity.

According to the DCI, the matter may involve multiple criminal offences under Kenyan law, particularly those relating to cybercrime and protection of vulnerable groups.

"Such conduct also amounts to technology-facilitated gender-based violence, exploitation, and potential offences under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, the Penal Code, and other relevant statutes protecting women and children," the statement added.

The agency confirmed that investigations are already underway, with specialized units deployed to handle the case.

"As the premier investigative agency in the country, the DCI has initiated a comprehensive inquiry into the matter. This includes: Immediate activation of specialized cybercrime and gender-based violence investigation units to gather evidence, trace digital footprints, and identify the suspect," the statement continued.

The DCI further revealed that it is working with international partners due to the cross-border nature of the case and is pursuing all individuals linked to the content.

"Coordination with international law enforcement partners and relevant foreign authorities, given the cross-border elements involved and Pursuit of any individuals or entities involved in the recording, dissemination, or further circulation of the harmful content," the statement further read.

The DCI called on affected women and any witnesses to assist with investigations, assuring them of confidentiality and respectful handling of their cases.

"The DCI urges the affected individuals, victims or witnesses to come forward and record statements at the DCI headquarters. All statements will be handled with the utmost confidentiality, dignity, sensitivity, and respect for the privacy and well-being of the complainants," the statement noted.