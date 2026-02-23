Editor's Review Babu Owino has laid down two conditions before attending the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Delegates Conference (NDC).

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has laid down two conditions before attending the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Delegates Conference (NDC).

Speaking on Sunday, February 23, Babu said he will only attend the NDC if all the delegates are properly audited.

The ODM MP also said he will attend the NDC if it is convened by the party’s Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna.

“We can only attend an NDC if the delegates are audited one by one and if the NDC is called by the Secretary General, who is Sifuna.

“If Sifuna does not call the NDC, it will not be an NDC; it will be a kangaroo meeting,” said Babu.

The ODM lawmaker argued that any NDC convened outside the laid-down party structures would not be legitimate.

“We do not want an NDC that is not procedurally called. We want an NDC called by the Secretary-General. None of the current office holders has followed the procedure to be in office except the SG,” Babu added.

Meanwhile, acting ODM Secretary General Catherine Omanyo has announced that the party will hold an NDC on March 27, 2026.

In a statement on Sunday, February 22 night, Omanyo said the ODM Constitution is clear on how the NDC should be convened.

Omanyo highlighted that another party official can call an NDC if they have been specifically appointed by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to carry out that task.

“The notice and agenda for convening the meeting shall be issued by the Secretary General. If the Secretary General is unable to do so, another Party official may issue the notice, provided they have been specifically appointed for that purpose by the National Executive Committee,” said Omanyo.