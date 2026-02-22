Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions in five counties, including Nairobi and Kiambu, on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions in five counties on Monday, February 23, as part of scheduled maintenance works.

In a notice on Sunday, February 22, the company said the outages will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in the affected areas.

In Nairobi County, the interruption will affect parts of Runda including sections of Northern Bypass, Eliud Mathu, Mae Ridge, Runda Mumwe and Eagles Park.

Runda Riviera, Glee Hotel, Fiesta, Mimosa Ridge, Annex, Runda Kigwaru and Pan African Insurance (Havana), as well as adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Makueni County, areas in Emali will be affected. The blackout will cover parts of Emali Town, Kindu Mall, KCB Emali, Shell and RUBIS petrol stations, and Kilome Maternity.

Other affected areas are Best Care Hospital, Emali Model Hospital and Lukenya College, together with nearby customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Migori County will experience outages in Sare and Bonde areas, affecting Sare SDA, Bonde School, Otithi School and surrounding customers.

The Rinya area will also be affected, including Siany Primary, Rinya Market and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, the outage will impact Almasi and King’ong’o Prison areas.

Affected locations include Almasi, King’ong’o Primary, Nyeri Primary, Autospin Garage, King’ong’o Shopping Centre, Garden Estate, Good Shepherd Academy, King’ong’o Prison, Siel Supermarket and Road Map Supermarket, along with nearby customers.

In Kiambu County, the interruption will affect Wanugu Market and Gitwe areas.

Locations set to experience the outage include Karatu Market, Mururia High School, Mutunguru High School, Wanugu Market, Ndarugu Tea Factory, Kirangi Market, Karinga High School, and Ituramiro Market.

Gitwe Market, Kamutua High School, Gaitete Market, Cununuki, Gacharage Market, Kibiru High School, Roi Market and Kagunyi Market, as well as adjacent customers will also be affected.