Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris has declared she will contest for the Makadara Member of Parliament seat in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday, February 23, Passaris said she has picked Makadara because she believes she can contribute significantly to the constituency’s development.

“I want to run in Makadara, I can see I can contribute a lot in terms of development in that area,” Passaris announced.

The Nairobi Women Representative noted that she had been considering both Westlands and Makadara but decided on Makadara after incumbent MP George Aladwa informed her that he would be contesting the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in next year’s election.

“There were vacancies in Westlands and Makadara. Aladwa was going to Vihiga, but he changed his mind. When I asked him, he said he is now going to Nairobi County,” she added.

Passaris’ remarks come months after she announced that she would not seek re-election as Nairobi Women Representative.

In a statement on November 22, 2025, Passaris said that after serving two terms, it was time for another woman to take over the role.

"By 2027, God willing, I will have completed two full terms as Nairobi Woman Rep. This is an affirmative action seat, and I believe it is time for another woman to lead," she explained.

However, Passaris denied endorsing any politician to be her successor in the position.

"To be clear, I have not endorsed anyone for the seat. It is far too early for that, and I will not be drawn into political games, misinterpretations, or manipulated graphics," she stated.

Passaris was first elected as the Nairobi Women Representative during the 2017 General election under an ODM ticket.

She was re-elected in the 2022 General Election under ODM, defeating Millicent Omanga, who was running on a UDA ticket.