The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has dismissed claims that unauthorized individuals accessed Kisumu International Airport on Saturday, February 21.

In a statement on Monday, February 23, the authority denied allegations surfacing online and from political leaders claiming that goons had gained entry into the airport premises ahead of their travel.

"KAA wishes to clarify that at no time were unauthorized individuals, groups, or organized unlawful elements present within the airport premises," the statement read.

The authority explained that security systems remained intact throughout the period in question.

"Airport access control measures remained fully operational and were strictly enforced in accordance with KAA security protocols and national civil aviation security regulations," the statement added.

KAA also noted that security teams were actively monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant agencies.

"The Airport Security Committee and the Border Management Committee (BMC), working jointly with state security agencies, maintained full situational awareness and operational control throughout the period," the statement continued.

File image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino in Kakamega County for the Linda Mwananchi rally

According to the authority, airport services were not disrupted at any point.

"Airport operations remained normal, secure, and uninterrupted. There was no security breach, disturbance, or compromise to passenger safety, aircraft operations, or airport intrastructure," the statement noted.

KAA additionally addressed images circulating on social media, clarifying that they were taken outside the airport.

"KAA further notes that images circulating online was outside the airport perimeter and beyond KAA's security jurisdiction," the statement concluded.

The clarification followed claims by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who alleged that individuals had been mobilized at the airport to target him and other leaders.

In an interview on Sunday, February 22, the MP claimed that over 200 goons were armed with crude weapons to attack his entourage.

"We were supposed to go via Kisumu International Airport. PS Interior was the one who sponsored goons to access Kisumu International Airport, waiting for Babu Owino and Edwin Sifuna, and to be involved in clashes. They did not want us to go to Kakamega. Over 200 goons were given pangas, knives to attack us yesterday at the airport," he claimed.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna also raised concerns over their travel arrangements, claiming that their flight details were leaked.

"We were all booked on commercial flights from JKIA. The Airlines shared our itinerary with the ghouls in the Ministry of Interior knowing full well they were endangering our safety," he stated.