The Ministry of Interior has announced a new plan aimed at addressing rising traffic congestion in major towns by adopting elements of Japan’s urban traffic management systems.

In a statement on Monday, February 23, the ministry said it is benchmarking against advanced global systems to strengthen traffic control and enforcement mechanisms.

"We are currently studying models such as the Tokyo Metropolitan Police to design a system that can handle our growing urban population and heavy traffic flows," the statement read.

The ministry further revealed that a collaborative framework has already been put in place to support the initiative.

"Through partnership between the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Transport and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, our officers are already undergoing training under the Kenya - Japan Safe System Approach to Road Traffic Accidents Project," the statement added.

The ministry added that the project is being implemented in collaboration with key agencies to improve road safety and accident data management.

"The JICA Kenya Chief Representative, Shinkawa Makoto, briefed the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo on the three-year project being implemented by the National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority to establish a digitized traffic accident reporting system," the statement concluded.

The three-year programme is currently 25 percent complete.

File image of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo

Elsewhere, the ministry has issued an update on the ongoing redevelopment of the Homa Bay Lake Victoria Gateway project.

In an update on Monday, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the transformation of the Homa Bay lakefront marks a major shift from years of neglect, with Phase II of the project currently 70 per cent complete.

Omollo noted that the area had long remained idle before the State intervened to unlock its economic potential.

"A few years ago, the Homa Bay lakefront stood as a neglected swampland; underutilized, disconnected and largely forgotten. Today, it is being deliberately reclaimed and reimagined into a vibrant, integrated economic zone anchored on the redevelopment of the Homa Bay Pier," he said.

Omollo explained that the pier is being redesigned to serve as a modern transport and trade hub within the lake region.

"The project is transforming the pier into a modern feeder port and a strategic hub for Lake Victoria's blue economy, positioning Homa Bay as a critical node for trade, transport, tourism and livelihoods within the lake basin," he added.

Omollo outlined the infrastructure works currently underway at the site, further detailing additional facilities being installed to support operations and security at the port.

"Ongoing works include the construction of modern terminal buildings, warehouses supported by three power houses, a ferry waiting bay and a permanent Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) office.

"The phase also incorporates enhanced security and operational facilities, including a pedestrian security check booth and two 32-cubic-metre water storage tanks to support port operations and service delivery, with coordinated oversight from the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration to ensure secure, orderly and uninterrupted implementation," he continued.

Beyond the pier itself, Omollo highlighted complementary projects already completed to support traders and tourism activities.

"Adjacent to the pier is a modern fish market that has already been commissioned, serving over 2,000 traders and equipped with cold storage facilities and hygienic trading stalls to support value addition and food safety. Complementing this is a newly established lakefront amphitheatre, one of the first of its kind along Lake Victoria, designed to enhance tourism, cultural activities and community events," he further said.