Editor's Review EPRA issued a warning to traders selling half-filled cylinders to Kenyans.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Monday, February 23, announced seven new guidelines for businesses seling gas cylinders on wholesale and retail.

EPRA, through a notice sent out to retailers, called for the compliance by traders in the gas industry to ensure safety.

The Authority demanded that all traders should only sell gas from brands which have given them express consent to sell their product, and have a valid fire certificate.

"LPG Traders must only offer for sale LPG cylinders for which they have obtained written consent from the legally registered brand owner and where such consent has be notified to EPRA," the notice read in part.

EPRA also empasised on the need to protect customers from sellers who sell incomplete cylinders.





"Businesses must have a calibrated weighing scale and must issue a receipt bearing the particulars of the cylinder sold to each consumer," the notice read in part.

Traders in the gas business have been ordered to adhere to the Kenya Standards: KS EAS 924-1: 2018, which recommends that storage and filling sites for refillable LPG containers of capacity should not exceed 150 litres.

"Gas cylinders must be stored in a well-ventilated, secure, and designated areas, protected from ignitions sources and flammable materials. Full and empty cylinders must be clearly segregated," EPRA wrote.

Traders ave further been direct to transport gas cylinders in an upright position to pevent wear, defacement and loss of critical cylinder markings.

EPRA has limitted the number of 6kg cylinders transported on motorcycle to six per trip while only four 13kg cylinders can be transported at a time on the two wheelers.

Traders have been advised to provide clear safety information, at least two sets of symbolic signs, at the point of sale to act a warning to members of public.

Failure to comply to the guidelines will attract immediate enforcement action, including prosecution, fines, suspension, or the revocation of the operating licenses.

Members of the public have also been urged to report any retailer or wholesaler suspected of operating in contravention of the LPG laws.