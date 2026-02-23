Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has addressed reports circulating on social media claiming that one of its officers died at its Kiambu Road headquarters.

In a statement on Monday, February 23, the agency confirmed the death of Corporal James Muiruri Mburu, who was attached to DCI Kajiado North Sub-County.

The agency also expressed sympathy to the officer’s family, friends, and colleagues, assuring the bereaved family of its support during the difficult period.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) deeply regrets the tragic and untimely death of one of our own, Corporal James Muiruri Mburu, attached to the DCI Kajiado North Sub-County. He passed away on February 21, 2026.

"The entire DCI family extends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Corporal Muiruri. We mourn with you the loss of a beloved son, colleague, and dedicated officer. May God grant you strength, comfort, and abundant grace to carry you through this painful time," the statement read.

Addressing claims that he died at DCI Headquarters, the agency clarified that the incident did not occur at its Kiambu Road offices.

Instead, it happened in Ngong, and the officer was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

"We however wish to clarify certain inaccuracies circulating on social media. Corporal Muiruri did not pass away at DCI Headquarters. The incident occurred in Ngong, and he was taken to Ngong Level IV Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival," the statement added.

The DCI further clarified that contrary to online claims, the officer’s body was not discovered by his family members but a neighbor’s house help who found him unresponsive in his kitchen garden.

"His body was not discovered by family members, but by a neighbor’s house help who found him lying unresponsive in his kitchen garden and immediately raised the alarm," the statement continued.

According to the agency, three fellow officers responded quickly after being alerted and transported him to the hospital.

"Three fellow officers responded swiftly and rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The matter was formally reported at Ngong Police Station under OB No. 38/21/02/2026," the statement further read.

According to the DCI, preliminary investigations conducted at the scene pointed to possible electrocution.

Crime Scene Investigation officers, working together with Kenya Power personnel, discovered a live electrical wire buried beneath the garden surface.

"Preliminary scene documentation conducted by Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers, alongside personnel from the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), identified a live electrical wire beneath the surface of the garden, which is believed to have caused electrocution as he tilled the land," the statement noted.

The DCI confirmed that a formal inquiry has been launched and that a postmortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

"An inquiry into the incident has been launched, and a postmortem examination is scheduled to establish the exact cause of death. As investigations continue, we respectfully urge the public to refrain from speculation and to allow the family the privacy and dignity they deserve as they grieve this immense loss," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes months after five people were rushed to Bungoma Referral Hospital after a DCI officer's firearm accidentally discharged during court proceedings at Bungoma Law Courts.

In a statement issued by the Judiciary, the incident occurred during the hearing of a criminal matter in the High Court, resulting in injuries to the DCI officer, a Kenya Prisons officer, and three civilians.

The Judiciary confirmed that the firearm belonging to the DCI officer accidentally discharged a bullet during the court session, causing injuries to multiple individuals who were present in the courtroom.

All five injured parties were immediately rushed to Bungoma Referral Hospital.

Medical reports indicated that they were all in stable condition, with no serious injuries or fatalities reported from the incident.

The Judiciary assured the public that all court officials and members of the public at the court were safe, emphasizing that there was no need for alarm following the accidental discharge.

County security teams visited the courts and conducted a thorough assessment of the situation to determine the circumstances that led to the accidental firing of the weapon.