Human rights activist Mugambi Kiai has died after a battle with kidney failure.

The activist's death, confirmed on Monday, February 23, has drawn tributes from leaders and human rights organizations, who described him as a fearless defender of justice and constitutionalism.

In his tribute, law scholar Makau Mutua mourned Kiai as a towering figure in the country’s democratic struggle, praising his unwavering commitment to civic space and accountability.

"I have learnt with shock and deep sadness of the sudden passing of Mugambi Kiai, a stalwart of Kenya’s civil society, and a great thinker. Mr Kiai’s immense contributions to the struggle for democracy and civic space, and against impunity, have made Kenya a better society," he said.

Lawyer Willis Otieno also paid glowing tribute, describing Kiai as a close friend and a committed advocate for justice whose influence extended beyond activism.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mugambi Kiai. Mugambi was not just a human rights activist ; he was a steadfast voice in the struggle for justice, accountability, and the dignity of the Kenyan people. As a friend and compatriot in the civil society movement, I witnessed firsthand his courage, clarity of thought, and unwavering commitment to constitutionalism," he stated.

Reflecting on Kiai’s resilience even while unwell, Otieno emphasized that his legacy remained firmly rooted in resistance and solidarity.

"Even in the face of illness, his legacy remained one of resistance against impunity and solidarity with the oppressed. Kenya has lost a principled defender of justice. The civil society fraternity has lost a comrade. I have lost a friend," he added.

Otieno further extended his condolences to the family and called on Kenyans to carry forward Kiai’s ideals.

"May his family find strength during this painful time. May his contribution to the human rights movement continue to inspire us to press on firmly, fearlessly, and faithfully," he further said.

In a separate statement, Amnesty International-Kenya hailed Kiai’s leadership and lasting impact on the human rights movement.

"We express our appreciation for the leadership and impact of Mugambi Kiai who passed away this morning. We shall remember him as a warm, compassionate and courageous human rights defender. Our deepest condolences to the entire Kiai family and his wider family of human rights defenders and journalists," the organization said.

Kiai was a lawyer by training and held degrees from the University of Nairobi and Harvard Law School.

He worked extensively in human rights, governance and freedom of expression.

In January 2020, Kiai became the Regional Director for Eastern Africa at ARTICLE 19, a global civil liberties organisation advocating for freedom of expression and access to information.

In this role, he led advocacy on press freedom, civic space and democratic rights across Kenya and the broader Eastern Africa region.

Kiai was also known for writing and commentary on human rights, governance and democratic issues published in outlets such as the Daily Nation.

In February 2023, he was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure, a condition in which the kidneys can no longer adequately filter the blood.

His condition required ongoing dialysis and ultimately a kidney transplant to sustain his life without continuous dialysis.

A fundraiser was organised in mid-2024 to support the transplant surgery and medical costs.

He underwent a transplant in March 2025 as part of his fight against the disease, but ultimately succumbed after the long health battle.