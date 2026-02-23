Editor's Review Indimuli claimed that his life was in danger, and endorsed UDA candidate,Elphas Shalakha.

ODM candidate for the West Kabras MCA by-election, Edward Indimuli, has announced that he has stepped down from the race just three days to the election.

Speaking to the press on Monday, February 23, Indimuli claimed that his life was in danger, and endorsed UDA candidate,Elphas Shalakha.

"I have stepped down and endorse this young man who is in UDA. They have threatened my life," Indimuli declared.

The ODM candidate accused Kakamega Governor, Fernandes Barasa and County Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda of intimidation.

He claimed that several attempts have been made on his life and accused Governor Barasa of allegedly sending people after him.

PHOTO | COURTESY Images of ballot boxes used in a previous election.

On the other hand, he claimed that Muhanda had frustrated him within the party after she teamed up with the County Boss, who doubles as the ODM Kakamega County Chair.

"For the first time ever, Elsie and Barasa have joined hands to harass me. I had to spend a nigh in my sugarcane farm because my life is in danger," he stated.

Indimuli dragged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) into the feud, accusing the agency of being used to intimidate him.

"They have frustrated all my campaigns, I have been summoned to the DCI over issues I had no involvement in," he stated.

Nonetheless the candidate vowed to report the harassment by Muhanda and Barasa to the ODM party disputr tribunal.

President William Ruto's aide, Farouk Kibet has been on the ground campaigning for the UDA candidate to ensure the ruling party captures the MCA seat.

The Democracy for the Citizen's Party (DCP) has also fielded Bramwel Wasike Khaemba to contest for the seat. The election will take place on February 26, 2026.