Editor's Review The MPs warned that limited resources should be directed toward completing stalled and ongoing works.

Members of Parliament have cautioned state departments under the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation against initiating new projects in the upcoming financial year.

Speaking during the 2026 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) meeting on Tuesday, February 24, Committee on Blue Economy, Water & Irrigation Chairperson, Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen, warned that limited resources should be directed toward completing stalled and ongoing works.

He made it clear that the committee would not support the rollout of new projects under the 2026 BPS framework.

"You cannot spend what's not available nor stretch beyond the limits. You can't say you have a shortage of resources when you keep bringing new projects," he said.

The committee drew the line following the Ministry’s request for additional funding, part of which is expected to fund new projects.

Legislators insisted that with numerous incomplete and underfunded initiatives across the country, priority must be given to delivering existing commitments before launching fresh ones.

Appearing before the committee, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Eric Mugaa, accompanied by the Principal Secretaries for the State Departments for Water & Sanitation and Irrigation; Julius Korir and CPA Ephantus Kimotho, defended the Ministry’s budget requirements against the 2026 proposed Budget allocations.

Korir briefed the Committee that the State Department for Water and Sanitation requires Ksh120.1 billion against the 2026 BPS proposed expenditure ceiling of Ksh56.8 billion.

He explained that enhanced funding would ensure equitable access to clean and safe water across the country through the implementation of key projects.

File image of Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa

On his part, Kimotho sought an additional funding of Ksh20.5 billion, over and above the proposed BPS allocation of Ksh943 million.

Kimotho warned that inadequate funding will adversely affect implementation of ongoing projects and also cause delays on projects completion, resulting to stalling and possible pending bills.

Defending the State Departments, Mugaa emphasized that climate change has significantly reduced the reliability of rain fed agriculture, making irrigation development the most sustainable solution for food security challenges.

Owing to the shortfall in the ministry's budget requirement, the CS implored the committee to assist the ministry by raising the budget ceilings for the two State Departments to increase the capacity to fund projects, improve service delivery and even accommodate more programs to cushion the growing demand of Kenyans.

Elsewhere, the African Development Bank has approved Ksh65.8 billion ($509 million) in financing to support Kenya’s development priorities.

In a statement on Monday, February 23, Kiptoo confirmed the approval of the funds and emphasized the strengthening of ties between the two institutions.

"The African Development Bank has extended financing amounting to USD 509 million in support of Kenya’s development priorities, reinforcing our partnership under the current Country Strategy framework," he said.

Kiptoo revealed that the announcement came during high-level talks held at the National Treasury involving senior AfDB leadership at the start of a key review mission.

"Today at the National Treasury, I held discussions with Mr. Alex Mubiru, Director General for the Regional Development and Business Delivery Office for East Africa at the African Development Bank, at the start of the joint technical mission for the mid term review of the Country Strategy Paper covering the period 2024 to 2028," he added.

Kiptoo further outlined the sectors set to benefit from the financing, highlighting major projects in health, water, roads, and energy transmission.

"Discussions covered key flagship interventions, including investments in the health sector, water and road infrastructure, transmission networks, and the need to fast track projects through regular portfolio reviews to enhance absorption and impact," he further said.