In a statement on Tuesday, February 24, Huduma Kenya clarified that the alleged appointment letter is fake and does not originate from the government service delivery agency.

"Huduma Kenya wishes to alert wananchi that a fraudulent appointment letter, which has been circulating online, is not authentic and should be disregarded," the statement read.

Huduma Kenya maintained that any recruitment notices, updates, or public communication would only be shared through its recognized and verified platforms.

"All official Huduma Kenya communications are issued only through our verified channels, including our official website, Huduma Contact and Tele-Counselling Centre 1919, and verified social media accounts," the statement added.

Huduma Kenya further urged Kenyans to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any recruitment-related information before acting on it.

"We urge citizens to remain vigilant and to confirm any information directly with Huduma Kenya before taking action. Any suspicious documents should be reported immediately," the statement concluded.

File image of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku interacting with Huduma Centre employees

This comes a week after the State Department for Diaspora Affairs issued an alert warning Kenyans against a fraudulent employment scheme promising jobs in Luxembourg.

In a statement on Monday, February 16, the department cautioned that the offers are not legitimate and are part of a coordinated scam.

The department revealed that a probe had already established that unauthorized persons were collecting money while falsely presenting themselves as recognized recruitment partners for Luxembourg-based jobs.

"The Government of Kenya wishes to alert members of the public to an ongoing fraudulent scheme targeting Kenyan citizens with false promises of employment opportunities in Luxembourg.

"A probe has established that certain individuals and organizations are unlawfully charging prospective job seekers recruitment and processing fees while falsely presenting themselves as authorized agents for employment placement in Luxembourg," the statement read.

To further clarify the matter, the State Department explained that direct recruitment into Luxembourg is not allowed outside official frameworks.

The department stressed that any employment pathway to Luxembourg must comply strictly with that country’s established procedures and warned that no private entity has been licensed to collect job placement fees on behalf of Luxembourg authorities.

"The public is advised that Direct recruitment for employment in Luxembourg is not permitted by the Agence pour le Développement de l'Emploi (ADEM), Luxembourg's official public employment service.

"Any employment process involving Luxembourg must strictly follow official and regulated procedures established by the Government of Luxembourg. No individual or private entity has been authorised to collect fees on behalf of Luxembourg authorities for job placement," the statement added.

The State Department warned that legal action would be taken against those behind the scheme and urged job seekers to rely only on verified government channels when pursuing overseas opportunities.

"Any individual or organization exhibiting the above characteristics should be treated with suspicion. Firm action will be taken against those exploiting Kenyan job seekers.

"For verification of legitimate overseas employment programs, members of the public are encouraged to contact the State Department for Diaspora Affairs through the above communication channels," the statement concluded.