The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has issued a seven-day strike notice in Mombasa County following the suspension of Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) CEO, Iqbal Khandwalla.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 24, the union faulted the county administration’s handling of the matter, questioning both the procedure followed and the broader working environment for doctors in the coastal county.

KMPDU said it had reviewed the county’s explanation regarding the suspension but found it unsatisfactory.

"The KMPDU has taken note of the County Government of Mombasa's position statement regarding the suspension of our member, Dr. Iqbal Khandwalla.

"While the County describes the suspension as a standard procedural step and assures the public of an impartial process, the circumstances surrounding this action raise serious concerns," the statement read.

KMPDU maintained that doctors were increasingly speaking out about the challenges they face in public health facilities and would not accept what it described as victimisation.

"Doctors are now willing to speak up about the conditions they work under. We shall not be silent as we are being used as sacrificial lambs in a failed system. We urge our fellow citizens to accord us a hearing," the statement added.

KMPDU further questioned whether due process had been followed in the suspension, particularly regarding the role of the County Public Service Board.

"To date, there has been no clear demonstration of a properly deliberated and authorised resolution of the County Public Service Board. Assurances of fairness cannot substitute statutory compliance," the statement continued.

KMPDU also alleged that Khandwalla had been subjected to a hostile working environment prior to the suspension.

According to the union, offensive remarks were directed at the doctor while he was on duty, yet no corrective action was taken.

"Equally concerning is the failure to address the hostile environment created prior to this action. Tribal and demeaning expletives were publicly directed at our member while on duty. No formal condemnation has been issued. No administrative action has been taken to safeguard doctors from political intimidation," the statement noted

As a result, KMPDU announced that doctors in Mombasa would significantly reduce services while prioritising their safety.

The union clarified that only emergency and life-saving services would continue during the notice period.

"Accordingly, doctors in Mombasa County will continue to prioritise their safety; only minimal emergency and life-saving services shall be provided; there shall be no consultants' clinics and no elective procedures until the situation de-escalates and adequate administrative safeguards are put in place; we have given a 7-day strike notice that ends on 3rd March 2026," the statement concluded.

Khandwalla was suspended over concerns related to his conduct and job performance.

In a statement on Sunday, February 22, the Mombasa County Secretary’s office announced that the hospital’s board reached the decision during a special meeting convened to deliberate on operational issues that have impacted public trust in the facility.

While explaining the move, the board cited governance and stakeholder concerns that have affected the hospital’s leadership standing.

"The Board noted with concern a sustained deterioration in institutional governance climate and stakeholder relations affecting the Hospital's leadership interface with the community it serves, and general members of the public," the statement read in part.

The board underscored the hospital’s position within the county’s healthcare system, stressing the importance of maintaining stability, accountability and credibility.

Khandwalla will remain suspended as a comprehensive governance review is undertaken.

Sood Mohamed has since been appointed to serve as acting CEO.