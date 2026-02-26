Editor's Review Voting in the Evurore Ward by-election kicked off amid early drama after Justin Muturi clashed with an electoral official.

Voting in the Evurore Ward by-election kicked off amid early drama after former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi clashed with an electoral official at a polling station in Mbeere North.

Muturi was casting his ballot at Kanyuambora Primary School when a brief confrontation erupted between him and a staff member from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The incident occurred shortly after he had voted and as his finger was being marked with ink, a standard procedure meant to prevent double voting.

According to those present at the polling station, the disagreement arose during the marking process.

Muturi appeared visibly frustrated as he addressed the staff member, insisting he had already given clear instructions and would not repeat the voting process.

"I'll not vote again; I told you, 'just mark'. I mean, what is wrong with you? You can even put a mark on my face," he said.

Notably, this comes months after Muturi clashed with Leonard Wa Muthende's agent, Thuku Kiruga, during the Mbeere North parliamentary seat by-election.

The confrontation arose after Muturi objected to Kiruga wearing a yellow jacket, arguing that the colour represented the UDA party.

Muturi and other supporters of the Democratic Party of Kenya (DP) then kicked Kiruga out of the hall.

During the incident, Muturi also attacked a local who was accompanying Wa Muthende’s agent.

Speaking after the incident, Muturi said it was against the law for Kiragu to be at a polling center while donning UDA party colors.

"What we have told him is you can’t come to the polling area when you are donning party colors. If he is an authorized agent or observer, he must come wearing other kinds of clothes, not party colors," he said.

The DP party leader said he kicked out Kiragu after the presiding officer at the station failed to take any action against him.

Further, Muturi said other polling centers he has visited in Mbeere North were okay.

"Other stations which I have visited are okay, we have not seen this kind of thing," he added.