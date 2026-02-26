Editor's Review Pharmacists have raised concerns following the circulation of a viral video showing former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua purchasing medicine at a pharmacy.

In a statement on Thursday, February 26, the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) said capturing footage of patients in such settings without their approval undermines healthcare ethics and confidentiality.

"The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) wishes to state clearly and unequivocally that recording any client within a pharmacy setting without consent constitutes a serious breach of privacy and healthcare confidentiality," the statement read.

PSK noted that pharmacies are not ordinary retail spaces but healthcare environments where clients are entitled to respect and protection of their personal information.

"Pharmacies are healthcare environments, and every individual seeking medicines or professional advice is entitled to dignity, discretion, and protection of their personal health information," the statement added.

The body also defended the professionalism and training of pharmacists, explaining the standards they are expected to uphold in their practice.

"Pharmacists undergo advanced university training in pharmacology, therapeutics, clinical decision-making, and patient safety. Upon qualification, pharmacists take a professional oath committing to place patient welfare first, uphold confidentiality, promote the safe and rational use of medicines, and practice with integrity and accountability at all times," the statement noted.

PSK noted that it is still establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether licensed professionals were involved at the outlet captured in the video.

"At this stage, it is not yet clear which licensed professionals were present at the outlet in question. PSK is undertaking due diligence to verify the identity and licensing status of the outlet and the professionals involved so that appropriate regulatory steps may be taken if necessary," the statement continued.

The society reaffirmed to the public that regardless of their public standing, they are entitled to confidential healthcare services.

"Regardless of public profile or status, every Kenyan has the right to confidential healthcare. We therefore extend our regret over the apparent breach of privacy that has occurred," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes months after the Ministry of Health announced a crackdown on pharmaceutical distributors as part of efforts to eliminate substandard and illegal medicines from the market.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale directed the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) to intensify regulatory enforcement.

"The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Aden Duale, has issued firm directives to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) to intensify regulatory enforcement and protect the health of all Kenyans," the ministry said in a statement.

Duale directed the board to act immediately, insisting that the market must be cleared of unsafe and illegal pharmaceuticals.





"Duale called on the PPB to immediately remove substandard, falsified, poor-quality, counterfeit, and unregistered medicines from the market and to prosecute individuals, directors, or entities involved in their distribution or sale," the statement added.

Duale also demanded strict adherence to established regulatory requirements governing pharmaceutical products and professional practice.

"He emphasised strict compliance with the Pharmacy and Poisons (Parallel Imported Medicinal Substances) Rules of 2019, ordered an end to the illegal leasing of professional licences, and directed full implementation of bioequivalence requirements to ensure generics perform like innovator products," the statement further read.

Duale warned that regulatory officials who fail to carry out their duties will face consequences.

He said any compromise or negligence by PPB inspectors will invite administrative, disciplinary, or legal action, signalling a firm stance on internal accountability alongside industry compliance.

Along with enforcement, the government plans to address staffing shortages that have affected regulatory work.

"To address staffing gaps, he announced the approval to hire 45 additional officers under the World Bank-supported Health Emergency Preparedness, Response and Resilience Project, with further recruitment under discussion with the National Treasury," the ministry confirmed.