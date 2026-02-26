Editor's Review Siaya County Information Management Officer Richard Odhiambo has been suspended over alleged derogatory remarks made against Governor James Orengo.

According to a show cause letter addressed to Odhiambo, the suspension follows an incident said to have occurred on Wednesday, February 25, during a public political event in Kisumu County.

"This office is notified of an incident during a public political activity within Kisumu County on the 25th day of February 2026 at which you uttered unsavory, derogatory, insulting and disrespectful remarks in reference to the person of H.E James Orengo, the Governor Siaya County," the letter read.

The letter further outlined the specific legal and policy provisions the officer is accused of breaching.

"Your actions in this regard amount to gross misconduct, inconceivable insubordination, and flagrant breach of Section 16 of Public Officer Ethics Act, Section 4.6 (c) and (d) of the Public Service Disciplinary Manual, 2022 as well as Section J.7 and J.18, of the Public Service Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual, 2016," the letter added.

The county also communicated its decision to suspend the officer pending further disciplinary action.

"Consequently, and in line with the provisions of Section 44 (4) (d) of the Employment Act, you are hereby SUSPENDED from duty with immediate effect, pending further processing and determination of your matter," the letter continued.

The officer has been instructed to return any government property in his possession as part of the suspension process.

"You are therefore directed to hand over any County Government property within your custody to the undersigned immediately," the letter directed.

Additionally, the county has given the officer a timeline to respond to the allegations and explain why further action should not be taken against him.

"Further, you are required to show cause within seven (7) days henceforth, why further disciplinary action, including dismissal from service, should not be instituted against you," the letter stated.

The letter warns that failure to respond within the stipulated period will lead to the matter being concluded without his input.

"Should you fail to submit a written response within this period, the matter will be processed and finalized without further reference to you, guided by applicable statutes and law," the letter concluded.

This comes months after Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga fired County Executive Committee Member (CECM) in charge of Lands, Physical Planning, Housing and Urban Development, Peter Ogolla.

In a statement on Monday, December 1, 2025, Wanga nominated Joseph Mitito to take over from Ogolla in the position.

"I do hereby dismiss Dr Peter Ogolla as provided for in Section 35(a) of the County Governments Act. He was serving as the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Lands, Physical Planning, Housing and Urban Development," read the statement in part.

Wanga described Mitito as a consummate professional with strong leadership skills, adding that she will submit his name to the County Assembly for vetting and approval.

"I Nominate Mr Joseph Mitito, a consummate professional with strong leadership skills from Homa Bay Town, to serve as the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Lands, Physical Planning, Housing and Urban Development.

"As per the law, I will submit his name and vetting documents for approval by the County Assembly," the statement added.

Wanga also reassigned Danish Onyango to serve as both the County Executive Committee Member for Roads, Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure and as the Acting County Executive Committee Member in charge of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Development

She further noted that the changes in the county executive committee are aimed at enhancing service delivery to better serve the people of Homa Bay County.

"The changes herein take effect immediately. The County Secretary is tasked to ensure smooth handing over by those affected," the statement concluded.