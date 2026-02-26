Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested 33-year-old Festus Arasa Omwamba in connection with operating a human trafficking syndicate.

In an update on Wednesday February 25, DCI said the suspect was nabbed by detectives based at Moyale Police Station.

The 33-year-old has been on the police radar over alleged involvement in trafficking vulnerable individuals out of the country.

According to the DCI, Omwamba is part of the syndicate targeting unsuspecting job seekers with offers of legitimate employment opportunities in European countries.

However, upon arrival, the victims find themselves trapped in illegal and hazardous working conditions.

File image of DCI headquarters.

“Festus is believed to be a key player in a more extensive human trafficking syndicate that exploits vulnerable individuals by promising them legitimate employment opportunities in European countries.

“However, upon arrival, these unsuspecting victims find themselves trapped in illegal and perilous jobs, stripping them of their dignity and safety,” DCI stated.

The suspect is currently in police custody, undergoing processing in preparation for his impending arraignment.

“This arrest underscores the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ commitment to relentlessly pursue human traffickers and dismantle criminal networks that prey on vulnerable victims under the guise of legitimate opportunities,” DCI added.

Omwamba’s arrest comes amid growing concern over the number of Kenyans recruited to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

On February 15, the Kenyan Embassy in Moscow warned members of the public over fraudulent employment opportunities in Russia.

In an update, Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu said the embassy has observed a rise in inquiries linked to questionable job recruitment processes involving Kenyan nationals travelling to Russia.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Moscow has recently received numerous inquiries on an increasing number of Kenyan nationals who have travelled to the Russian Federation after receiving job offers through unverified agents and online recruiters," the statement read.

According to the embassy, many affected individuals reported that promises made before travel did not match the reality they found upon arrival.

At least five Kenyans have so far been killed after being recruited to fight for Russia against Ukraine.