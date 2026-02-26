Editor's Review President William Ruto has announced that Kenya Prison Service wardens will receive salary increments starting July 1, 2026.

President William Ruto has announced that Kenya Prison Service wardens will receive salary increments starting July 1, 2026.

Speaking on Thursday, February 26, during a passing out parade at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, the President said the salary hike is in line with the David Maraga Taskforce recommendations.

Ruto said the government has already implemented Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the salary reviews of the Prison officers.

According to the Head of State, the pay increase is aimed at strengthening the welfare and uplifting the morale of the wardens.

“Phase III of the salary review will take effect on 1st July, 2026. This is clear evidence of the government’s sustained resolve to improve the welfare and motivation of our correctional officers,” said the President.

File image of President William Ruto.

During the pass-out parade, President Ruto directed the State Department for Housing and Urban Development to build 28,000 institutional housing units for the Kenya Prisons Service.

He noted that the units will support the probation and aftercare service, ensuring officers live in dignified and secure homes.

“Phase one of the programme, representing about 30% of the total housing initiative, is firmly on course, targeting selected correctional facilities. More housing units will be built,” Ruto added.

In 2023, President Ruto pledged a 40 percent increment in the salaries of police officers and prison wardens.

The announcement followed recommendations by a task force on police reforms, which was led by Maraga.

On his part, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo confirmed that the salary will progressively increase within three years.

PS Omollo also said the reforms in the security sector would take four years to be fully implemented and are guided by a strategic framework that focuses on four core areas.

“The reform process is set to take four years, from 2024 to 2028, guided by a strategic framework that focuses on four core areas: leadership within the three services, oversight and accountability, institutional capacity development and human resource management, and operational preparedness and logistical capability,” he stated.