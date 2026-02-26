Editor's Review President William Ruto has directed that all prisoners be registered under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Speaking on Thursday, February 26, during a passing out parade at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, Ruto said prisoners must receive medical care on par with other Kenyans.

“It is my instruction that every prisoner must be enlisted in SHA so that whenever they get sick, they must receive as good medical attention as all of us,” said Ruto.

The Head of State noted that currently, 56 percent of the prisoners have been registered under SHA.

“While this is commendable, it is not enough. I therefore expect the State Department for Correctional Services to take all the necessary measures to achieve 100 percent compliance within the shortest time possible,” Ruto added.

At the same time, the President directed the State Department of Housing to build 28,000 housing units for the Kenya Prison Service.

“A dedicated portion will support the probation and after-care system, ensuring our officers live in dignified and secure homes befitting their dedicated service to our nation,” he stated.

Ruto’s directives come weeks after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said over 29 million have so far been registered under SHA.

In an update on January 29, CS Duale mentioned that the authority has collected Ksh130 billion since it was launched, with Ksh90 billion disbursed to hospitals.

“Over 29 million Kenyans have registered with the Social Health Authority. To date, more than Ksh130 billion has been collected, with close to Ksh90 billion already paid out, demonstrating a settlement rate of about 70%,” said Duale.

SHA began operations in October 2024, replacing the former National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Under SHA, there are three main categories: the Primary Health Care Fund, the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), and the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund.