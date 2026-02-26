Editor's Review KeNHA explained the engineering and structural design that makes the tunnel impossible to flood.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has reassured that the Green Park Pedestrian Underpass cannot be flooded despite the heavy rainfall in Nairobi.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 26, KeNHA flagged videos depicting flooding in the underpass as fake and doctored.

"It has come to the attention of the Authority that a number of stakeholders have been misled by the AI-Generated photograph of a flooded Green Park Pedestrian Underpass," the statement read in part.

The Authority delved deeper into the engineering and structural design that makes the tunnel impossible to flood.

"At no point would the Underpass flood given the robust drainage system installed that channels any water that may find its way in to a collection point from where it is pumped out," the organisation explained.

PHOTO | COURTESY An image of the Green Park Pedestrian Underpass

KeNHA further explained that the Underpass was raised in such a way to prevent external water from entering.

It accused the people behind the doctored images and videos of misleading the public and trying to create unnecessary anxiety.

The organisation shared recent photos of the underpass taken by its employee on Thursday, in which the Underpass was dry.

The Authority urged the public to verify any information shared on social media platforms with its official social media handles.

In the wake of heavy rainfall experienced in Nairobi, the Kenya Meteorological Department had warned of possible flooding.

Kenya Met urged the residents to exercise caution and recommended that those residing in areas susceptible to flooding move to higher ground.

The heavy rainfall has also caused traffic disruption with some roads in the city being completely flooded, resulting in traffic snarl-ups and damage to vehicles and road infrastructure.