President William Ruto has thanked voters in Isiolo South, West Kabras, Muminji and Evurore following the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party victories in Thursday, February 26, by-election.

In a statement on Friday, February 27, President Ruto expressed gratitude to the residents of the four areas for supporting UDA candidates.

The Head of State noted that UDA’s win in the by-election reaffirms the party’s growing national appeal.

“Thank you, Isiolo South, West Kabras, Muminji, and Evurore, for standing firmly with the United Democratic Alliance in yesterday’s by-elections.

“We are firmly on course to building a solid national political party whose vision goes beyond generations as we move Kenya to the first world,” said Ruto.

Collage photo of winners in the February 26 by-election.

President Ruto also congratulated the winners of the by-election, saying their victories reflect the confidence voters have in UDA’s leadership.

“Congratulations Tubi Mohammed (Isiolo South Constituency), Elphas Kainanga Shalakha (West Kabras Ward), Duncan Muratia Nyaga (Evurore Ward) and Peterson Njeru (Muminji Ward) for your victory and the confidence the people have shown in you,” Ruto added.

During the Thursday mini polls, Tubi won the Isiolo South parliamentary race after securing 7,352 votes.

Tubi’s sister Bina Mohammed, who was vying on a Jubilee party ticket, came in second with 634 votes, while National Economic Development Party’s Isack Abduba Fayo finished third with 44 votes.

Isiolo South Returning Officer Abdi Sheikh declared Tubi as the MP-elect and awarded him the IEBC certificate.

In Mbeere North Embu County, UDA won the Evurore and Muminji ward by-elections. Muratia garnered 7,853 votes in Evurore to beat the Democratic Party of Kenya’s Albert Muchira.

In Muminji ward, Peterson Njau got 3,207 votes, while DEB’s Boniface Ngari came in second with 2,232 votes.

Meanwhile, Elphas Shalakha of UDA won the West Kabras ward by-election with 3,317 votes, beating DCP’s Bramwel Khaemba, who garnered 2,640 votes.