Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has issued an advisory urging Kenyans to remain vigilant as heavy rains are expected to intensify across multiple regions.

The Ministry of Interior has issued an advisory urging Kenyans to remain vigilant as heavy rains are expected to intensify across multiple regions.

In a statement on Thursday, March 19, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen noted that the warning comes at a time when many Kenyans are on the move for the Idd-ul-Fitr holiday.

"As Kenyans prepare to mark Idd-ul-Fitr tomorrow, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall expected across many parts of the country and continuing through to next Tuesday," he said.

Murkomen explained that the rains are expected to peak over the weekend before easing slightly early next week, though several regions will continue to receive rainfall.

"The rains are expected to intensify between tomorrow Friday and Monday, before gradually easing on Tuesday. However, rainfall will still persist in several regions, including the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the central highlands, including Nairobi," he added.

Murkomen highlighted the risks associated with travel and gatherings during this period, urging heightened caution among the public.

"This period of heavy rain comes at a time when many families will be travelling and gathering to celebrate. We urge all Kenyans to exercise extra caution, particularly in areas prone to flooding," he continued.

Murkomen further outlined specific safety measures for residents, particularly those in vulnerable regions.

"Residents are advised to avoid driving or walking through flowing water; be cautious of flash floods, even in areas where it has not rained heavily; avoid sheltering under trees or near metal structures during storms; and emain at high alert in landslide-prone areas, especially in hilly regions such as the Aberdares and Mt. Kenya slopes," he advised.

According to the advisory, heavy rainfall is expected in a wide range of counties, including Turkana, Samburu, Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet and Kiambu.

Additional counties likely to be affected include Embu, Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Nairobi, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Taita Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi and Garissa, with parts of Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera and Tana River also expected to receive significant rainfall.

File image of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

Murkomen also highlighted the devastating toll recent floods have already had on communities across the country.

"This advisory comes against the backdrop of a difficult and painful period for many communities, with 73 lives lost due to recent floods and 7 people still missing. The impact has been widespread, with 68,975 people from 13,795 households displaced, while an additional 66,568 people from 13,313 households have been affected, losing loved ones, homes, and property," he shared.

Murkomen pointed out that the situation has been especially severe in several counties where infrastructure and livelihoods have been heavily impacted.

"The situation has been particularly dire across 21 counties - including Nairobi, Kisumu, Narok, Kiambu, Migori, Siaya, Makueni, Busia, Wajir, Kisii, Homa Bay, Taita Taveta, Baringo, Kajiado, Kitui, Kwale, Machakos, Kericho, Embu, Tharaka Nithi and West Pokot - where the floods have also destroyed schools, markets, roads, and critical water and electricity infrastructure," he stated

In response to the crisis, Murkomen said the government has mobilized multiple agencies to support rescue and recovery efforts across affected regions.

"In response, multi-agency teams comprising of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Coast Guard Services (KCGS), National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs), County Governments, engineers, The Kenya Red Cross, Kenya Power and other emergency partners have been deployed and are actively on the ground," he concluded.

This comes barely a day after the Ministry of Environment issued a nationwide alert warning of intensified rainfall expected across the aforementioned areas.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 18, the ministry cautioned that the ongoing rains will increase in intensity over the coming days.

Explaining the peak period of the rains, it noted that the most intense phase will occur mid-period before easing slightly toward the end of the forecast window.

"The rainfall being experienced over several parts of the country is expected to intensify to more than 20mm in 24 hours from March 19th to 24th March 2026. The intensity is expected to peak between 20th and 23rd March 2026, before decreasing in intensity on 24th March 2026," the statement read.

Clarifying that rainfall will persist even after the peak period, the ministry highlighted several regions that will continue to receive significant precipitation.

"Although the intensity may reduce toward the end of this period, rainfall is still expected to continue over several parts of the country: in the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi)," the statement added.

The ministry highlighted the potential dangers associated with the heavy rains, warning residents to remain vigilant for flooding and other hazards.

"Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods, flash floods, and poor visibility. Flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily, especially downstream," the statement continued.

The ministry also urged the public to avoid risky situations during the rainy period and to remain cautious in vulnerable areas.

"People are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes. People in landslide-prone areas, especially over the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt. Kenya, and other hilly areas, should be vigilant," the statement.