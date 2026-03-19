Editor's Review Gachagua accused Sakaja of moving the Tea Room bus stage to Ruai.

DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua, on Thursday, March 19, revealed that he would relocate Chinese businessmen and other foreigners in the mitumba business to Industrial Area if he is elected president.

Speaking at the DCP Headquarters in Nairobi, Gachagua expressed concern over the infiltration of foreigners into the mitumba business.

He stated that while foreigners are welcome to do business in the country, the mitumba market is an income earner for small-scale Kenyan entrepreneurs.

Gachagua noted that engaging in the mitumba trade puts pressure on local traders and pushed for foreigners to move into manufacturing instead.

"On the issue of foreigners who have come to do business, including the Chinese and others, you are welcome. However, they should open factories in an industrial area so that they can supply our people with goods, which they will in turn sell to the people."

A file image of former DP Rigathi Gachagua and Milicent Omanga at DCP Headquarters in Nairobi.



"We will not allow foreigners, including the Chinese, to infiltrate the mitumba and retail business and compete with our traders in Nairobi," he declared.

Gachagua continued his sustained allegations that President William Ruto and Governor Johnson Sakaja were out to force Mount Kenya residents out of Nairobi through stringent policies.

He sensationally claimed that Sakaja and Ruto were planning to relocate bus stops for all vehicles heading to and from Mount Kenya outside the Central Business District.

"Sakaja and Kasongo are planning to move the bus stage from Tea Room, Kaka, and Nyamakima to Ruai. I want to say that our new government will ensure that the bus stages remain where they have been," the former DP stated.

The DCP party leader spoke during the official welcoming ceremony of former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga to the party.

He described her as an upright leader who cared about the city residents. Gachagua added that currently, Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino are among the few leaders in Nairobi who could be trusted.

In his parting shot, the impeached DP revealed plans to make DCP the majority party in Parliament after the 2027 polls.