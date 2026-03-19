Editor's Review Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered the immediate demolition of illegal structures along riverbanks and the relocation of individuals occupying riparian land.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered the immediate demolition of illegal structures along riverbanks and the relocation of individuals occupying riparian land as part of a new flood mitigation plan.

The directive was issued on Thursday, March 19, during an inspection and demolition exercise in Westlands, near the Westgate area, where Sakaja confirmed that implementation had begun following the submission of a 48-hour action report by the Infrastructure Subcommittee.

"The directive was clear, within 48 hours, we needed a concrete action plan to address flooding. I have received that report, and implementation is now underway," he said.

The operation targets structures that have obstructed waterways, with authorities moving to dismantle developments that have reduced rivers to narrow culverts incapable of handling heavy water flow.

"Here at Westgate, an entire river had been confined into a small culvert. We are reopening it to restore proper water flow," Sakaja stated.

Heavy machinery has already been deployed across key sections to clear debris, dredge waterways, and remove illegal developments blocking natural drainage systems.

Sakaja warned that all structures built along waterways will be removed without exception and urged affected residents and developers to vacate voluntarily ahead of enforcement.

"This is not a one-off exercise. It is a sustained effort to reclaim our rivers and prevent further loss of life and property," he added.

File image of Nairobi County staff at work

Several areas have been earmarked for the demolitions and restoration exercise, including Kirichwa in Kilimani, parts of Westlands, sections of the central business district, and downstream zones along the Nairobi River.

In parallel, multi-agency teams are clearing blocked drainage systems and carrying out urgent road repairs in flood-affected areas, with progress reports expected on a weekly basis.

Sakaja also called for greater public accountability, blaming illegal dumping and non-compliance with approved building plans for worsening the flooding crisis.

"Approvals are granted in line with the law, but some developers deviate from approved plans. This is a shared responsibility that must be addressed," he stated.

This comes a week after the Nairobi City County Government introduced a 30-day waiver on repair levies for residents and businesses affected by the recent flooding.

In a notice on Wednesday, March 11, the county government explained that the temporary directive aims to speed up recovery efforts by allowing faster restoration of homes, commercial buildings, and public infrastructure that were damaged during the heavy rains.

Acting County Secretary and Head of Public Service Godfrey Akumali said the decision, issued under the authority of the governor’s office, seeks to reduce the burden faced by those affected while ensuring urgent repairs can begin immediately.

"The waiver is intended to expedite the restoration of homes, businesses and public facilities affected by flood damage, safeguard the health and safety of residents, and support community resilience during this challenging period," the notice stated.

According to the directive, fees and approvals typically required before repair or maintenance work can begin will be suspended for one month.

This means property owners can proceed with essential structural repairs without waiting for the usual administrative processes.

The county government has encouraged residents and businesses to utilize the waiver period to repair damaged properties, noting that technical advice and oversight will still be available to make sure all restoration works comply with safety requirements.

The waiver will be valid for 30 days after which the standard regulatory procedures and levies will be reinstated.