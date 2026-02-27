Editor's Review The mother claimed that her child had been writhing in pain since she started applying the medicine.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) has disowned the pharmacist who went viral after dispensing skin treatment medication to treat an eye infection.

In a statement issued on Friday, February 27, PSK President Wairimu Mbogo stated that the lady in the video was not a licensed pharmacist.

Mbogo added that she was also not registered with the Society and asked Kenyans to stop referring to anyone dispensing medicine as a pharmacist.

"Following preliminary verification, PSK confirms that the individual featured in the circulating footage is NOT a licensed Pharmacist and is NOT a member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya.

"It is important to correct public and media mischaracterisation that refers to every person working in a pharmacy setting as a 'Pharmacist'.Such misrepresentation is inaccurate and unfairly associates the Pharmacist with incidents without verification," the statement read in part.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of medicines in a shelf at a pharmacy.



PSK further condemned the issuing of a topical acyclovir formulation for ocular use, stating that any dispensing error involving incorrect formulation or route of administration is a serious clinical concern that warrants regulatory review.

"Medicines intended for ophthalmic use are distinct from dermatological formulations. Proper prescription review and verification of the route of administration are essential components of safe dispensing practice," he stated

The Society called for strengthened prescription verification systems, clearer accountability structures, and reinforced scope and patient safety safeguards within pharmacy practice.

In addition, the PSK has implored the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) to investigate the matter thoroughly, verify the outlet's compliance with licensing requirements, and reinforce patient safety standards across all pharmacy premises.

It further reiterated its commitment to advancing professional standards and safeguarding every Kenyan seeking care within a pharmacy.

In the viral video, the distraught mother confronted the lady after realising that she had been administering skin ointment to her child's eye.

"Since Monday, I have been applying this medicine five times a day as you instructed me. Look at what you have done to my child," she stated.

The parent claimed that her child had been writhing in pain following the administration of the wrong dose.