Kenya Railways has announced a temporary traffic disruption along Moi Avenue in Mombasa to pave the way for emergency repair works.

In a notice on Friday, February 27, the agency said the closure will take effect on Sunday, March 1, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

"Kenya Railways wishes to inform the public of a temporary traffic disruption along Moi Avenue in Mombasa following the planned closure of a section of the road

"The affected section will run from the Moi Avenue-Tangana Road roundabout to the Moi Avenue-Mogadishu Road roundabout," the notice read.

Kenya Railways further explained that the temporary shutdown is necessary to allow technical teams to carry out emergency works on a critical bridge along the route.

"This closure is necessary to facilitate scheduled emergency repair works on the Mbaraki Rail Over Road Bridge, located along Moi Avenue in Mombasa," the statement added.

Motorists accessing the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Gate 10 and the Docks area have been advised to use alternative routes during the four-hour closure.

Those travelling from KPA Gate 10 and the Docks area are advised to use Mogadishu Road - Zanzibar Road - Shimanzi Road.

File image of Moi Avenue in Mombasa

Meanwhile, motorists heading to KPA Gate 10 and the Docks area should use Tangana Road – Mijikenda Street – Lumumba Road – Shimanzi Road.

Kenya Railways urged drivers to adhere to traffic guidelines that will be put in place to manage the disruption.

"Motorists are advised to observe the traffic management arrangements and comply with instructions from police officers and traffic marshals on site," the statement further read.

Kenya Railways also appealed for understanding from the public as the works are carried out.

"KR regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public's cooperation as these essential works are undertaken to ensure the safety and reliability of railway infrastructure," the statement concluded.

This comes months after Kenya Railways announced the price and schedule of the newly launched Mombasa Commuter Rail Service.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the corporation announced that it will be charging an affordable fare of Ksh50 per trip.

According to the schedule, trains will operate between Mombasa Terminus, Miritini, and Mombasa Railway Station.

From Mombasa Terminus to Mombasa Station, the train departs at 4:10am arriving at 4:45am, at 7:20am arriving at 7:55am, at 2:25pm arriving at 3:00pm, at 6:25pm arriving at 7:00pm, and at 9:10pm arriving at 9:45pm.

On the return journey from Mombasa Station to Mombasa Terminus, departures are scheduled for 6:25am arriving at 7:00am, 12:35pm arriving at 1:10pm, 5:30pm arriving at 6:05pm, 7:30pm arriving at 8:05pm, and 7:20pm arriving at 7:55pm.

Passengers connecting from the Madaraka Express Passenger, those arriving from Nairobi at 4:00am, 2:00pm, and 8:30pm can use the link trains departing Mombasa Terminus for the CBD at 4:10am, 2:25pm, and 9:00pm respectively.

Likewise, passengers boarding the Madaraka Express from Mombasa at 8:00am, 3:00pm, and 10:00pm can access the link trains from Mombasa Railway Station at 6:25am, 12:35pm, and 7:20pm.