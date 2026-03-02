Editor's Review NPS has issued a clarification after a fabricated statement attributed to Inspector General Douglas Kanja began circulating widely on social media.

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a clarification after a fabricated statement attributed to Inspector General Douglas Kanja began circulating widely on social media.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, the service described the viral post as 'fake,' distancing itself from claims contained in the statement.

The doctored message suggested that Kanja had addressed possible foreign threats and declared preparedness for conflict.

However, the NPS denied issuing any such communication, terming it misinformation intended to mislead the public.

This comes weeks after NPS warned Kenyans about fake social media accounts posing as official NPS platforms.

In an update on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, NPS noted that the pseudo accounts are being used to defraud and misinform members of the public.

The service advised Kenyans to take extreme caution and not to interact with the fake social media accounts.

"It has come to our attention that numerous fake or pseudo social media accounts are purporting to represent the National Police Service (NPS).

"These fraudulent accounts are designed to mislead, defraud, or misinform the public. We urge the public to exercise extreme caution and not to interact with these accounts. Please do not reply, follow, share information, or send any money or personal details," NPS stated.

NPS called on the public to only follow the correct verified NPS social media accounts.

"Always look for the official verified badge (the "blue tick") on our Facebook and X accounts, and confirm you are on the correct profile before engaging," the service added.

Further, NPS asked the public to report the fake social media accounts directly to the service or the DCI.

"Any communication or solicitation from unverified accounts should be treated as suspicious. Please report such fake accounts directly to the respective social media platforms and to the NPS via the toll-free hotlines 999, 911, or 112," NPS concluded.