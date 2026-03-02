Editor's Review The government has released the flight path of the helicopter that crashed and claimed the lives of six people, including Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno.

The government has released the flight path of the helicopter that crashed and claimed the lives of six people, including Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno.

Speaking on Sunday, March 1, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir outlined the aircraft’s movements on Saturday, February 2, providing a timeline of its departure, stopovers, refueling, and final moments before it disappeared from radar.

According to Chirchir, the helicopter, registration 5Y-DSB, departed Wilson Airport at exactly 11:04 a.m. with only George Were, the pilot, on board.

The aircraft then flew to Emurua Dikirr in Narok County, arriving at Ng’eno’s home at 11:55 a.m. At that point, the legislator and four other passengers boarded the chopper.

The helicopter departed Emurua Dikirr at 12:20 p.m. carrying Ng’eno and his four companions. Nine minutes later, at 12:29 p.m., the chopper landed at Mararianta River.

It remained there for approximately 25 minutes before taking off again at 12:54 p.m., still with Ng’eno and his team on board.

The aircraft proceeded to Endebes in Trans Nzoia County, landing at 2:04 p.m. Ng’eno and his crew alighted to attend a function in the area.

Just three minutes later, at 2:07 p.m., the helicopter departed for Eldoret Airstrip to refuel.

File image of Johana Ng'eno

It landed at Eldoret Airstrip at 2:29 p.m. After refueling, the chopper took off again at 3:07 p.m., returning to Endebes where it landed at 3:41 p.m.

The aircraft then departed Endebes at 3:43 p.m., marking the beginning of its final journey.

At 4:20 p.m., the helicopter made what was described as an emergency landing in Tabolwa. However, it took off again five minutes later at 4:25 p.m.

Just one minute after takeoff, at 4:26 p.m., the aircraft disappeared from radar, ultimately crashing and claiming the lives of all six on board.

Elsewhere, the National Police Service (NPS) has appealed to members of the public to remain calm as investigations continue into the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno and five others.

In a statement on Sunday, the Inspector-General of Police conveyed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

"Following the tragic helicopter crash yesterday, 28th February 2026, the Inspector-General of Police, on behalf of the National Police Service and in his personal capacity, conveys his condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the late Hon. Johana Ngeno, Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr, and the five other individuals who sadly lost their lives in this devastating incident," the statement read.

NPS confirmed that responsibility for determining the cause of the accident has now been handed over to the relevant aviation authority, in line with established procedures governing aircraft incidents.

"In accordance with standard operating procedures and international civil aviation guidelines, the management of the investigation into the cause of the accident has formally been taken over by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department," the statement added.

NPS notes that their role at this stage is to maintain security at the crash scene and facilitate the work of investigators tasked with uncovering what led to the fatal accident.

"Officers from the National Police Service remain at the scene to secure the area and provide the requisite support to the aircraft accident investigators. We appeal to the public to remain calm as investigations continue," the statement concluded.