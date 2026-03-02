Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has slammed Governor Ochillo Ayacko after he declared that the Linda Mwananchi faction will not be allowed in Migori County.

Speaking on Monday, March 2, Senator Sifuna said they won’t be intimidated and will visit Migori County.

The embattled ODM Secretary General said they are waiting for Ramadan to end before resuming their rallies.

“Our meetings will continue because we are not cowards. We are waiting for Ramadan to end and then organize our schedule.

“I want to assure the Governor of Migori that we will come to Migori, we cannot be intimidated. Raila did not raise cowards; he should prepare himself, and we will give him the date,” said Sifuna.

File image of Migori Governor Ochillo Ayacko.

On Sunday, March 1, Governor Ayacko said he will not allow the Linda Mwanachi faction to take violence to Migori.

The ODM governor noted that Migori County is allied to Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga’s camp in ODM.

“We who are in Migori do not want anyone coming here to play games with us. Will you allow that other faction to come here to Migori?

“If you are someone who thrives on causing chaos, look for another place to do that. Here in Migori, our leader is Oburu Oginga,” said Governor Ayacho.

This comes after the Linda Mwananchi team held massive rallies in Busia, Kitengela, and Kakamega.

The faction comprises Sifuna, James Orengo, Babu Owino, Richard Onyonka, Godfrey Osotsi, Anthony Kibagendi, Pauline Njoroge, Brian Weke, and Caleb Amisi.

Other members are Caroli Omondi, Wanami Wamboka, Patrick Makau, Joshua Kimilu, Majimbo Kalasinga, Wilberforce Oundo, Raphael Wanjala, and Obadiah Barongo.

The team is opposed to the idea of the ODM party backing President William Ruto's re-election in 2027.

They rival the one loyal to Oburu, who took over the ODM party's leadership after Raila Odinga's death in October 2025.