Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji has called for urgent security measures following the killing of a student from the University of Embu.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, the Manyatta MP expressed sorrow over the death of the student, identified as Eric Cheruiyot, and blamed security lapses in the area for the tragic incident.

"I am deeply saddened by the killing of Comrade Eric Cheruiyot from the University of Embu. The death of one comrade is one death too many especially due to security lapses around the Kangaru area and we must take stern action on this issue," he said.

Mukunji revealed that he had already engaged security agencies to seek answers and push for immediate interventions to curb insecurity.

He called on county authorities to complement police efforts by improving infrastructure that enhances safety, particularly street lighting in the affected area.

"Yesterday evening I engaged the police for answers on this great tragedy and increment of police patrols in the area henceforth.

"I also request the county authorities to immediately respond with proper street lighting of the area as part of security measures," he added.

Mukunji maintained that the safety of residents and students remains a top priority, noting that cases of mugging have been on the rise in the region.

"The security of our community is the highest concern in our county today as there has been a lot of mugging in the area and we must work to see improvements. Rest well Eric and pole to our UoE comrades and his family," he further said.

Elsewhere, this comes a month after detectives arrested the main suspect linked to the murder of a 17-year-old Form Four student in Trans Nzoia County.

In a statement on Sunday, February 1, DCI said the student was killed on the morning of January 30, 2026, in the Mowlem area of Kiptogot location.

"Detectives in Endebess have arrested Mike Wabwire Semera, the prime suspect behind the brutal killing of 17-year-old Rael Cheptoek Kaboi, a Form Four student at Nai Girls Secondary School, which occurred on January 30, 2026, in Mowlem area of Kiptogot location," the statement read.

According to DCI, officers were alerted by members of the public, prompting an immediate deployment to secure the area and begin forensic documentation.

"The alarm was raised early that morning after residents reported a lifeless body in a nearby farm. Officers from Endebess Police Station rushed to the scene, about 700 metres from Rael’s mother’s home, where they found the teenager’s body bearing clear signs of assault.

"The scene was carefully documented before the body was taken to Kijana Wamalwa Referral Hospital for preservation and impending autopsy as investigations kicked off," the statement added.

Preliminary findings established the victim’s movements shortly before her death, helping investigators piece together the timeline of events leading up to the discovery.

"Preliminary investigations established that Rael had left home at 5:45 a.m for school, barely a kilometre away. She never made it. Her body was discovered around 6:30 a.m. by fellow pupils heading to class," the statement continued.

Detectives then launched a pursuit based on intelligence leads, which indicated the suspect had attempted to escape across the border.

The operation involved coordination with regional security agencies, leading to his capture outside Kenya.

"Following intelligence leads, detectives trailed the suspect to the Kenya-Uganda Suam border, where a joint operation with Ugandan authorities led to his arrest after he fled across the border after committing the heinous act," the statement further read.