Editor's Review Kenya Met warned of waterlogging in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has revealed that the entire Nairobi Metropolitan Area would receive continued moderate rainfall except in Westlands.

In a forecast published on Monday, March 2, Kenya Met revealed that Westlands will experience heavy rainfall within the next 25 hours.

"Several areas are likely to experience moderate rainfall, with localised pockets of heavier rainfall, especially over parts of Westlands and surrounding areas," the statement read in part.

Kenya Met predicted that showers will be experienced during the day and night with isolated heavy rainfall.

The Department further called on Kenyans to share photo and video updates of adverse weather conditions with the agency.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of Nairobians during the rainy season

The Weatherman further warned of waterlogging in low-lying and poorly drained areas within the Nairobi Metropolis.

Kiambu, Kabete, Kiambaa, Githunguri, and Gatundu will also receive very heavy rainfall, while Kajiado and Machakos Counties will experience moderate rainfall.

Earlier, Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eric Muga asked Kenyans to take advantage of the rainy season and harvest water.

The rainfall season led to traffic disruptions and flooding. Several deaths have also been reported in Nairobi and across the country in relation to the bad weather.

On Saturday, Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno and five others died after their chopper crashed while trying to fly during adverse weather conditions.

In Nairobi, a Grade 9 pupil died after being swept away by flooding waters in Nairobi West after he fell into an open sewer.

In Narok County, four people died after a tour vehicle was swept away while trying to cross a flooded river at the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.