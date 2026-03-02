Editor's Review The Social Health Authority (SHA) has issued a notice to stakeholders following a major system failure that disrupted its digital services.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, the authority confirmed that the outage had affected critical operations linked to healthcare service delivery across contracted facilities.

"This is to formally notify you of a service interruption and downtime affecting the Digital Health Agency's services, which are critical to the Social Health Authority (SHA) operations. We have received notification from our service provider, Digital Health Agency indicating a major incident leading to significant system unavailability," the statement read.

SHA explained that the interruption stemmed from a critical system failure that occurred on Sunday, March 1, affecting essential services.

"Following a critical system failure on 1st March 2026, the SHA digital platform has experienced downtime. This outage has interrupted essential healthcare service delivery across contracted healthcare facilities, specifically affecting pre-authorization processes," the statement added.

SHA acknowledged the inconvenience caused to healthcare providers and patients, apologizing for the disruption to routine operations and patient care.

"We understand the critical nature of these services for your daily operations and patient care, and we sincerely apologize for the significant inconvenience and disruption this is causing," the statement continued.

File image of SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi

SHA assured stakeholders that technical teams were working around the clock to restore services, pledging to provide updates until the issue is fully resolved.

"Our technical teams, in close collaboration with the Digital Health Agency, are fully mobilized and working with the highest urgency to identify the root cause and restore full functionality as quickly as possible.

"We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this challenging period. We are committed to resolving this issue urgently. Regular updates will be shared with you until full, reliable service restoration is achieved," the story concluded.

This comes days after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Harun Liluma in connection with fraudulent activities affecting the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement on Friday, February 27, DCI said the suspect, who is a staff member of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), was apprehended on Thursday, February 26.

Liluma is set to be arraigned before the Milimani law courts and face charges of conspiracy to defraud, abuse of office, and computer fraud.

"Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested Harun Liluma, an interdicted staff member of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), as part of the ongoing crackdown on individuals and organizations involved in various illegalities affecting the Social Health Authority (SHA).

"Harun, who was arrested yesterday, is set to be arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts today to face charges including conspiracy to defraud, abuse of office, and computer fraud," DCI stated.