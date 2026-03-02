Editor's Review The County Government of Mombasa has issued a 45-day deadline to traders operating at Makupa/Majengo market to vacate the premises to pave the way for the construction of a new modern facility.

The County Government of Mombasa has issued a 45-day deadline to traders operating at Makupa/Majengo market to vacate the premises to pave the way for the construction of a new modern facility.

In a notice on Monday, March 2, the Mombasa County Director Trade - Department of Tourism, Culture and Trade, Peter Migosi, explained that the move is aimed at enabling redevelopment of the market into a modern facility with improved amenities.

"The County Government of Mombasa wishes to notify all traders operating in Makupa/Majengo market to remove and clear their wares from the market within Forty Five [45] days from the date of this notice.

"This is to facilitate the construction of a new modern market intended to accommodate more traders, improve work environment, provide better storage facilities, foster safety and security of traders and their wares," the notice read.

Migosi further stated that the project aligns with broader economic transformation efforts under the national development plan.

"The project is part of the ongoing flagship initiative under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which reflects the National and County Government's commitment in creating jobs and promoting business especially for the people of Mvita," the notice added.

The County Director urged traders to relocate to a designated temporary site during the construction period.

"You are kindly urged to safely pack and remove all your belongings from your current stall and move to a temporary open air market located near the market along Majengo road as may be directed by the County Director Trade," the notice further read.

File image of Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir

According to Migosi, the construction is expected to be completed in less than a year, with current traders receiving priority once the new market is ready.

"The Modern market construction project is expected to take less than 12 months, after which priority for the new, modern stalls will be given to current traders in and outside the market," the notice concluded.

All affected traders have been urged to comply within the stipulated timeframe to avoid enforcement action in accordance with county laws.

