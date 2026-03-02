Editor's Review The United States has issued a security warning to American citizens worldwide following escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, the embassy urged Americans to remain vigilant and adhere to official guidance from U.S. missions abroad.

"Following the launch of U.S. combat operations in Iran, Americans worldwide and especially in the Middle East should follow the guidance in the latest security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

"They may experience travel disruptions due to periodic airspace closures," the statement read.

The embassy further emphasized the need for heightened caution and encouraged citizens to stay informed through official State Department platforms.

"The Department of State advises Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution. Enroll at step.state.gov to receive the latest security alerts and follow the U.S. Department of State - Security Updates for U.S. Citizens channel on WhatsApp," the statement added.

File image of the Embassy of the United States in Gigiri, Nairobi

Americans planning international travel were also urged to carefully review official advisories and updates before departure.

"When planning travel, read carefully our Travel Advisory, country information, and any recent alerts," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, President William Ruto has condemned strikes by Iran targeting Middle East nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, the president warned that the regionalization of the conflict represents a grave danger to international peace and security.

"Kenya strongly condemns the strikes on the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain in the evolving conflict in the Middle East. It is evident that the regionalization of this conflict poses a grave threat to international peace and security," he stated.

Ruto emphasized that longstanding multilateral institutions remain indispensable in resolving the Iran crisis.

He called for an urgent multi-stakeholder engagement to de-escalate the ongoing crisis.

"At this defining and perilous moment in global history, longstanding multilateral institutions remain indispensable frameworks for the resolution of the current crisis in the Middle East. Kenya calls for urgent multi-stakeholder engagement towards de-escalation," he concluded.