Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has announced the death of the son of a Member of County Assembly following a hit-and-run accident in Machakos.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, the MP said the deceased, Blair Otieno Oguta, was the son of Justus Oguta, the MCA for West Uyoma in Siaya County, and reportedly died after the tragic incident on Sunday night.

Amollo expressed his sorrow over the untimely death and confirmed details surrounding the incident.

"I have learnt, with much sadness, the demise of young Blair Otieno Oguta, son to Justus Oguta, Member of County Assembly (MCA) West Uyoma, after a hit and run incident in Machakos last night," he said.

Amollo also paid tribute to Blair, describing him as a bright young man, and conveyed his condolences to the grieving family and community.

"Blair was a promising university student. My condolences to Mr and Mrs Oguta, the entire family, West Uyoma community, and all who knew Blair. Rest in power," he concluded.

This comes a month after Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) Commissioner Johnstone Muthama and his ex-wife, Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu, lost their son, Moses Muthama.

The development was confirmed by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua on Thursday, February 5, who conveyed his message of sympathy and solidarity with Kavindu during this difficult time.

In his statement, Wambua said his thoughts and prayers were with Kavindu and her family as they grieve the loss of their son.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Machakos Senator, Hon. Agnes Kavindu Muthama and her family during this difficult time. I'm deeply sorry to hear about the loss of your son, Moses Muthama. Please receive our sincerest condolences," he stated.

According to a statement released by the family, Moses suffered breathing difficulties on and was taken to hospital, where he was confirmed dead as doctors attempted to save his life.

The tragedy came months after the ODM party announced the passing of Hillary Masara, the son of Suna West Member of Parliament, Peter Masara.

In a statement on Monday, June 30, 2025, the party expressed sympathy with the grieving MP and his family during this difficult time.

"We commiserate with Hon. Peter Masara, MP for Suna West, for the loss of his beloved son Hillary," the party said in a statement.

ODM extended prayers and support to the family, wishing them strength and grace as they mourn their loss.

"We pray for Mheshimiwa and his family to have God’s grace, strength and fortitude in this difficult time of grief. May the soul of Hillary RIP," the statement added.

Three months prior to that, Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi has lost her son, Elvis Murakana Namenya.

In a social media update on Tuesday, March 25, President William Ruto condoled with the MP's family, offering prayers and words of comfort to the grieving family.

"May God grant Beatrice Elachi and the family strength to bear with the loss of their dear son, Elvis Murakana. Be comforted by the word of the Lord in Psalm 147:3: ‘He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. Rest In Peace, Elvis," he stated.