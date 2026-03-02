Editor's Review Ntutu revealed that the late Johana Ng'eno would be buried in accordance with Kalenjin customs.

The family of former Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, the late Johana Ng'eno, will be buried on Friday, March 6.

Speaking to the press on Monday, March 1, Kajiado County Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu stated that the decision had been reached after deliberations with the families of all the victims.

Ntutu, who is the late Ng'eno's brother-in-law, disclosed that a requiem mass would be held in Nairobi for all the victims.

"We have settled on Friday as the day of the funeral. On Wednesday, we will have special prayers for the five who departed us," he explained.

The Governor revealed that the late Ng'eno's body will be ferried home on Thursday, in line with the Kalenjin traditions.

PHOTO | COURTESY Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu condoles with the family of the late Johana Ng'eno at his home.

"According to Kalenjin customs, anyone who dies and was married with children, his body must spend the night in his house," he reiterated.

The same will also be done for the body of TikToker Sportpesa Ronoh. The bodies of the three other young men will arrive at their homes on Friday morning.

Ntutu intimated that the funeral service would be held at the Emurua Dikkir Primary School, after which the bodies of each of the five individuals would be moved to their respective homes for burial.

The County Chief pleaded with individuals raising speculations about the incident that claimed the late MP's life to allow the investigating agencies to probe the matter.

He also called out political leaders using Ng'eno's death for political mileage and to spread negative propaganda. The governor asked them to accord the family of thedeceased with respect during this difficult time.

His sentiments came as former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua disclosed that Ng'eno was the MP he was having a conversation with when he was secretly recorded by intelligence agents in Kisumu.

Gachagua claimed that the deceased had warned him about his impending impeachment and claimed foul play in the MP's death.

Ng'eno was among the five who died in a chopper crash on February 28, after the aircraft developed complications when trying to take off in misty conditions.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir disclosed that the government had launched a probe into the accident.