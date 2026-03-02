Editor's Review The Governance and Public Administration (GPA) Sub-Committee has revealed plans to deliver more than 47,000 housing units for security agencies under the Affordable Housing Programme.

The Governance and Public Administration (GPA) Sub-Committee of the National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC) has reviewed progress on key government programmes, revealing plans to deliver more than 47,000 housing units for security agencies under the Affordable Housing Programme.

During its latest assessment on Monday, March 2, the sub-committee evaluated milestones within the governance cluster, including security sector housing, digital government services, citizen registration initiatives and the Government Legislative Agenda.

Under the National Institutional Housing Programme, the government is addressing long-standing accommodation shortages within the National Police Service and prison services.

The programme has since been expanded to cover additional security agencies under the broader Affordable Housing framework.

The security cluster now forms the largest institutional housing portfolio within the Affordable Housing Programme, comprising 165 projects across the country and a development pipeline of 47,464 housing units.

So far, 2,092 units have been completed, 9,555 are under construction and 24,720 are at the procurement stage.

Major police housing projects are ongoing at the GSU Headquarters in Ruaraka, the Kiganjo Training School and the GSU Training School in Embakasi, among other strategic locations aimed at easing housing pressure in high-demand operational areas.

For the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), housing projects are underway in Kahawa, Embakasi, Lang’ata, Moi Airbase, Lanet, Gilgil, Nanyuki and Mariakani military camps.

A 500-unit housing development in Roysambu has already been completed and handed over, while additional units are expected to be finalised between January 2026 and January 2028.

On digital transformation, the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services reported significant progress in onboarding services onto the e-Citizen platform.

Out of 26,550 identified government services targeted for digitisation by June 30, 2026, a total of 22,665 have already been integrated.

The rollout of Government-to-Government services on the platform has also begun, starting with selected state corporations and foreign missions based in Nairobi.

Authorities indicated that enhanced technical and financial support will fast-track the integration of services within the National Police Service and Correctional Services.

Meanwhile, the Usajili Mashinani mobile registration initiative has issued 100,195 identity cards since September 2025, including 70,648 first-time applicants.

Additionally, 52,262 birth certificates have been processed during the exercise.

To improve outreach, the government has acquired 45 new vehicles and is operationalizing additional registry and civil registration offices in the current financial year.

The sub-committee also reviewed progress under the Government Legislative Agenda, noting several governance-related laws that have been enacted in recent years.

These include the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Act, 2022, the Conflict-of-Interest Act, 2023, the National Lottery Act, and the Gambling Control Act, 2023.

The Public Benefits Organizations Act has also been operationalised following the gazettement of its commencement date.

In addition, the government has rolled out the Diaspora Integrated Information Management System (DIMS), a platform designed to provide integrated digital services to Kenyans living abroad.

This comes months after President William Ruto has announced that 20 percent of housing units under the Affordable Housing Programme will be set aside for members of the disciplined forces.

In a brief statement on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, Ruto said members of the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Police Service, the National Youth Service and the Kenya Prisons Service will benefit from the allocation.

"We will reserve 20 per cent of our housing units under the Affordable Housing Programme for members of the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Police Service, the National Youth Service and the Kenya Prisons Service," he declared.

In addition, Ruto announced favorable financing options tailored specifically for the officers to ease their path to home ownership.

"These disciplined officers will benefit from single-digit interest rate credit facilities - as low as 3 per cent a year - to grow the number of home-owners," he added.