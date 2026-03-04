Editor's Review Naiyanoi Ntutu fought back tears as she described the late MP as a good father and devoted husband.

Naiyanoi Ntutu, the wife of the late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, the late Johana Ng'eno, fought back tears as she paid tribute to her husband.

Speakingon Wednesday, March 4, during the memorial service of the victims of the Nandi helicopter, Ntutu remembered Ng'eno as a supportive husband.

She described him as the pillar in her life, who stood by her as she navigated through life, building a family together.

"You were the love of my early days. when everything was still soft and full of possibilities. We were young, learning life together, and somehow you made it feel less frightening and more beautiful," Ntutu stated.

She pointed out that she would miss his laughter, recalling how it made even the dullest of days feel like a celebration.

Nayianoi Ntutu views the body of her late husband, the late Johana Ng'eno, on March 4, 2026.

Ntutu celebrated the late Ng'eno as a great father to their two children. She recounted how he was always present in their lives, and how proud he was to be their father.

"The way you loved your children, you adored them. You held them with pride. You played with them and looked at them like they were your greatest achievement. In their eyes, you were a hero, and in mine, you were a gentle person. devoted father with the biggest heart," she stated.

The widow intimated that losing her husband left her not only with a broken heart but a void in her life.

She likened it to losing the music of her youth and the simplicity of believing that we had endless time. Nonetheless, Ntutu asserted that not even death would separate them.

"Death cannot take what we built. It cannot take away the love, the family and the memories we created. You will always be my Joha. Rest gently, my love. You are forever part of me," she stated.

Ng'eno and Ntutu got married in 2018 and were blessed with two children. The late MP will be buried on Friday, March 6.

The MP and six others lost their lives on February 28 after the chopper they were aboard crashed shortly after taking off in bad weather.

An autopsy conducted on the bodies of the deceased revealed that the victims sustained fatal head and body injuries. The government has launched an investigation into the accident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the aircraft developed complications due to the adverse weather.