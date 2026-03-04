Editor's Review KURA urged Kenyans to treat any suspicious adverts as scams and file complaints with the authorities.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) on Wednesday, March 4, warned members of the public about fraudsters offering jobs and road construction tenders.

KURA, through a public notice, distanced itself from the fraudsters who offered access to the opportunities at a fee.

The Authority stated that it did not solicit any money from job seekers or those applying for tenders.

"Please note KURA does NOT charge any fees for recruitment, job awards, tenders, or supply opportunities," the notice read in part.

KURA urged Kenyans to verify all employment opportunities and tender advertisements on its official websites and verified communication channels.

A copy of the public notice issued by KURA on March 4, 2026.



The organisation called on Kenyans to treat any suspicious adverts as scams and file complaints with the authorities.

"If contacted by anyone promising employment, contract awards, or supply opportunities at KURA in exchange for money, please treat it as a scam and report the matter to the relevant authorities immediately," the Authority wrote.

The notice came amid a spike in cases where scammers target Kenyans seeking employment opportunities, especially with government agencies.

Most job seekers are drawn to state jobs because of the security offered by the 'permanent and pensionable' opportunities.

Fraudsters have often targeted those seeking employment with big government agencies such as the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Public Service Commission, the National Police Service, and the Kenya Defence Forces.

Kenyans seeking employment opportunities abroad have also been duped by scammers who promise high-paying jobs. While most victims suffer monetary loss, some lose their lives.

In the latest report, over 1,000 Kenyans were illegally recruited to fight for the Russian Army in the war against Ukraine. Several Kenyans have been killed, while others remain unaccounted for.