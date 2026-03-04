Editor's Review The Kenya Red Cross Society is mourning the loss of one of its aqua rescue volunteers who died while responding to an emergency along the Mbagathi River in Nairobi.

The Kenya Red Cross Society is mourning the loss of one of its aqua rescue volunteers who died while responding to an emergency along the Mbagathi River in Nairobi.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 4, Secretary General Dr. Ahmed Idris confirmed that the diver lost his life during an operation at Highrise.

"The Kenya Red Cross Society is deeply saddened by the passing of our dedicated Aqua Rescue volunteer, Samuel Wanyonyi Wangila, who lost his life in the line of duty on 3 March 2026," the statement read.

According to the organization, the veteran rescuer had been deployed following a distress call reporting that a teenager had drowned along the river.

"Samuel was responding to an ongoing aqua rescue operation following a distress call at Highrise along the Mbagathi River, where a young boy had tragically drowned," the statement added.

Idris described Wangila as one of the most seasoned and dependable members of the Red Cross aqua rescue unit, noting that he had devoted more than a decade and a half to humanitarian service across the country.

"For over 15 years, Samuel served across the country with courage, professionalism and an extraordinary commitment to saving lives. He was among our most experienced and dependable aqua rescue volunteers.

"In 2025, he received the Special Recognition Award at the Volunteer Awards for his work in aqua rescue nationwide," the statement continued.

File image of Kenya Red Cross rescuers

Beyond responding to emergencies, Wangula also played a key role in strengthening the organization’s rescue capacity by training and mentoring other responders.

"Beyond emergency response, he was deeply committed to strengthening the capacity of the Society. He trained and mentored fellow volunteers in aqua rescue, equipping them with practical skills and confidence to respond effectively," the statement further read.

The Red Cross said Wangila’s legacy would live on through the many volunteers he mentored and the skilled rescue teams he helped build over the years.

"We will remember him for building skilled rescue teams, mentoring others with patience and always answering the call to serve. We honour his bravery and service. Samuel gave his life while attempting to help others, a true embodiment of humanity and selflessness," the statement added.

The organization extended its condolences to his family, colleagues, and friends as they come to terms with the tragic loss.

"Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with his wife, family, friends and fellow volunteers during this profoundly difficult time. We stand with them in mourning a life lived in service to others," the statement concluded.

Notably, this comes days after the Kenya Meteorological Department listed 22 counties likely to experience heavy rainfall that may result in flooding as downpours continue across several parts of the country.

Speaking on Monday, March 2, Acting Director General Edward Muriuki said the affected counties span western Kenya, the Rift Valley and the highlands east of the Rift Valley, where rainfall has persisted in recent days.

The counties expected to receive heavy rainfall, which may lead to potential flooding, are Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma and Vihiga.

In the Rift Valley region, Nakuru, Baringo, Kericho, and Bomet are also on alert.

In the highlands east of the Rift Valley, Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, and Meru have been listed among areas likely to continue receiving significant rainfall.

Muriuki noted that regions already experiencing rainfall should brace for continued downpours in the coming days, increasing the risk of flooding.

The Kenya Met boss noted the reliability of current forecasts and urged the public and relevant agencies to make use of them.

"Our forecasts are pretty accurate nowadays, they are reliable, they are useful, and should be used. We used to be very general," he said.