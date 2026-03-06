Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed he will not attend the burial of late Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno.

In a statement on Friday, March 6, Gachagua said he would have wanted to attend the funeral of Ng’eno, but his principals can’t allow him to sit together with other leaders who allegedly tormented the late MP.

“I have seen your tormentors who hunted you like an antelope shedding crocodile tears and shamelessly pretending to mourn your death.

“I would have wanted to come and bury you, but my principles can't allow me to sit with those who tormented and persecuted you in life as they pretend to love you in death,” said Gachagua.

The former DP went on to eulogize Ng’eno as a great leader, friend, confidant, and political soul mate.

File image of the late Johana Ngeno.

Gachagua also described the late lawmaker as a brave, courageous, focused, brilliant, and selfless leader who gave his all for his people.

“You were unbowed and resolute in championing the interests of the Kipsigis community, a hardworking community that has been marginalized and demeaned for decades,” he said.

Gachagua also extended his condolences to the family of Ng’eno, the residents of Emurua Dikirr constituency at the Kipsigis community.

“May almighty God give your young family comfort and fortitude as they come to terms with the reality of your untimely departure,” he added.

Ng’eno died on Saturday, February 28, along with five others, when a helicopter they were in crashed in Nandi County.

The helicopter went down at Kabiet sub-location in the Mosop area at approximately 4:30 P.M.

KCAA, in a statement, said the helicopter was flying from Endebes to Mosoriot when it crashed.

Ng’eno, who was serving in his third term as the Emurua Dikirr MP, will be laid to rest on Friday in Narok County.

A joint funeral for Ng’eno and five others who died in the helicopter crash will be held at Emurua Dikirr Primary School, after which each family will proceed with burial at their respective homes.