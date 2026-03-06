Editor's Review Governor Gladys Wanga has announced the end of the doctors’ strike in Homa Bay County after four weeks.

In an update on Friday, March 6, Wanga said she has signed a retune to work formula agreement with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU)

“We are pleased to announce that the doctors' strike has been called off,” said the Homa Bay Governor.

“Following constructive engagements, we have formally signed the return-to-Work Formula with KMPDU, signaling the end of disharmony in our health sector.”

Wanga noted that the agreement with KMPDU provides for the immediate promotion of 12 doctors, timely remittance of statutory deductions, comprehensive medical coverage for doctors, and settlement of all verified salary arrears claims.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, during a meeting with KMPDU officials.

“We thank the public for their patience and reaffirm our commitment to delivering quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare to everyone in Homa Bay. Services are now resuming across all facilities,” she added.

The doctors in Homa Bay went on strike on February 4, 2026, following the expiry of a 21-day notice they had issued to the county administration.

The medics accused the Homa Bay county government of failing to honor previous agreements, particularly regarding the settlement of salary arrears and the timely remittance of union dues.

This comes days after KMPDU reached an agreement with the Trans Nzoia County Government, securing promotions and conversion of contract staff to permanent and pensionable terms for doctors.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah said the agreement was reached following a strike notice issued on February 4, which prompted negotiations between union officials and the Trans Nzoia county administration.

"Following the strike notice issued on 4th February 2026, we engaged the County Government of Trans Nzoia in negotiations led by Governor George Natembeya. We are pleased to update our members and the public that we have reached a firm agreement on the following," he said.

The union announced that 22 doctors currently in Job Group N will move up to Job Group P by mid-March.

On the other hand, doctors in Job Group P who had already undergone interviews for advancement to Job Group Q will also see their promotions effected within the same timeline.