The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has barred members of the public from accessing sections of Karura Forest following heavy rainfall that has caused rivers within the forest to overflow.

In a statement on Friday, March 6, KFS said the ongoing rains have led to flooding in some areas of the forest, forcing authorities to close several trails for safety reasons.

"Due to the ongoing heavy rainfalls, rivers flowing through Karura forest have burst their banks. As a result, paths leading to the caves, waterfalls and bridges have been closed off," the statement read.

KFS further warned visitors against attempting to access the restricted areas, urging the public to remain cautious and follow directions issued by forest officials.

"No member of the public is allowed to get into that area, until further notice. The public is advised to exercise caution and report to the Foresters office for any concerns," the statement added.

This comes days after KFS moved to clarify the status of ongoing construction works within its headquarters at Karura Forest.

In a statement on Thursday, February 26, KFS stated that the current construction involves housing facilities for National Youth Service (NYS) personnel who will collaborate with the agency in environmental restoration efforts.

The agency explained that the initiative is not limited to Karura but is part of a broader national rollout across multiple forest stations.

"Currently, there is development of barracks for National Youth Service (NYS) personnel who will be partnering with the Service to support the raising of tree seedlings.

"Setting up of barracks for NYS is happening not only in Karura forest, but in other forest stations around the country including Ngong Hills forest where the barracks are nearing completion," the statement read.

According to KFS, the collaboration with NYS is intended to increase labour capacity for seedling production in line with Kenya’s long-term environmental targets.

"The partnership between KFS and NYS is meant to provide labour and boost tree seedling production to support realization of the national strategy of growing 15 billion trees by 2032 for realization of 30 percent tree cover," the statement added.

KFS further clarified that the structures under construction are temporary in nature and located within an already designated administrative and residential zone at the headquarters.

"The barracks are being set up in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and they consist of prefabricated metal containers and the works are confined to an existing administrative and residential service zone," the statement continued.

Responding directly to allegations of land grabbing, forest excision, or encroachment into conservation areas, KFS dismissed the claims, maintaining that no protected sections of Karura Forest have been affected.

"There has been no excision of Karura forest land, allocation to private developers or encroachment into protected indigenous forest or core conservation areas as alleged by a section of the civil society. In addition, no trees have been felled, only removal of old tree stumps," the statement further read.

KFS maintained that all activities are being carried out within the legal framework governing forest conservation in Kenya.

"The works being undertaken are in compliance with the Forest Conservation and Management Act (2016), and Article 69 of the Constitution, which mandate the Service to ensure sustainable forest management, conservation and restoration. The activities do not constitute any land-use change or forest conversion," the statement noted.