The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a fresh warning to traders operating along the busy Thika Superhighway, urging them to vacate sections of the road reserve.

In a statement on Thursday, March 5, KeNHA said it had recirculated enforcement notices to traders occupying the restricted areas along the highway.

The notice targets traders at Delview, Kihunguro, and Allsops, with the authority warning that enforcement measures will be taken against those who fail to comply.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Corridor C Management team, led by Road Inspector Kennedy Karimi, has recirculated the vacation from road reserve enforcement notices to traders operating within the road reserve along the Thika Superhighway at Delview, Kihunguro, and Allsops," the statement read.

KeNHA explained that the renewed notice comes after the earlier deadline issued in February expired, with some traders still remaining within the restricted zones.

"This action follows the lapse of the notice issued on 23rd February 2026, which directed the affected traders to vacate the encroached sections within a specified period.

"The traders are required to clear the areas to allow for the restoration and protection of the road reserve. However, some still remain within the restricted zones even after the deadline expired," the statement added.

According to KeNHA, the move is part of efforts to enhance safety and maintain order along one of the country’s busiest highways.

"The exercise forms part of the Authority’s ongoing road safety and corridor management initiatives aimed at reducing accidents along the busy highway corridor, enhancing order within road reserve areas, ensuring unobstructed traffic flow on national highways, and protecting infrastructure designated for highway operations and future expansion," the statement continued.

KeNHA warned that it will proceed with enforcement measures if traders fail to vacate the areas.

"Should non-compliance persist, the Authority will proceed with the clearance and removal of illegal structures within the road reserve in accordance with highway management regulations," the statement concluded.

This comes a day after KeNHA demolished structures erected along the road reserve in Roysambu along the Thika Superhighway.

KeNHA carried out the demolitions on the night of Wednesday, March 4, and targeted stalls that encroached on the road reserve.

Photos and videos of the demolitions seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed KeNHA’s excavators flattening the structures along the highway.

The demolitions come after the expiry of KeNHA’s notice to traders in Roysambu to vacate the road reserve.

In the notice dated Monday, January 9, the authority directed roadside traders operating at Roysambu in both directions to vacate.

KeNHA instructed all traders operating within the affected sections to remove their wares from the road reserve within seven days.

"Kenya National Highways Authority wishes to notify all roadside traders along the Thika Superhighway at the Roysambu (Both directions) and Githurai (Nairobi direction) sections to clear their wares from the road reserve within seven (7) days of this notice," the notice read.

The authority explained that the clearance is intended to create space for the construction of bus bays to improve public transport and ease congestion.